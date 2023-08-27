“We can’t be swayed by what people want” - Lionel Messi won’t be ‘overused’, says Inter Miami boss

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has opened up about resting Lionel Messi in some games this season despite his sensational performances.

Messi has been excellent since arriving at the MLS side after leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent. He helped Inter Miami win their first-ever trophy, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in seven games.

The Argentine ace also provided two assists in their US Open Cup semi-final win over FC Cincinnati. He made his MLS debut on Saturday, August 26, and scored in a 2-0 win over NY Red Bulls.

Lionel Messi came on as a substitute in the debut game for Inter Miami, playing 36 minutes before playing 78 minutes in the next game. He then played every minute of their next six games, including two extra times.

The Argentine started on the bench against the NY Red Bulls on Saturday and came on in the 60th minute. After the game, manager Martino insisted that they are looking to manage the 36-year-old's workload, saying (via Favian Renkel):

"I understand everyone wants to see [Lionel Messi] play...we are not to overuse the player...we can't be swayed by what the people want."

Messi is set to miss three games for Inter Miami next month as he will join the Argentina national team.

However, he should feature in the Herons' next game at home against Nashville SC on August 30. They recently beat Nashville on penalties in the Leagues Cup final.

Former Premier League midfielder shares experience of playing against Lionel Messi

Charlotte FC midfielder Ashley Westwood recently heaped praise on Lionel Messi and compared him to other players he has battled against.

Inter Miami beat Charlotte 4-0 in the Leagues Cup quarter-final earlier this month and Messi scored the fourth goal for the Herons. Westwood, who started the game, said (via talkSPORT):

“To play against him – I knew he was going to be good, but to be that good was just ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. I was trying to kick him but I couldn’t even get near him. He’s special, but I don’t think he was too happy – he just stared at us the whole time and didn’t speak too much English.”

He added:

“I’ve played against some good players but he’s on another level. The way he manipulates the ball – like the lads said, you stick your foot out and he just flicks it over you. It’s like he sees it before it happens, he’s a magician."

Inter Miami currently sit second from bottom in the Eastern Conference table in the MLS. But with Lionel Messi's recent impact, they will be hopeful of turning their season around.