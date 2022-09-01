"We can do it we will try" - Mikel Arteta sheds light on Arsenal's plans for Deadline Day

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed his transfer deadline day plans as the club look to strengthen the bench and sort out midfield issues. The Spanish tactician expressed concern over his bench strength after several of his key players picked up injuries in the last few games.

Martin Odegaard is the latest addition to the list after he suffered an injury in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Thursday.

The midfield duo of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both picked up respective injuries last week. It forced Mikel Arteta to look for options on the bench, and the hectic schedule ahead could only make things worse for him.

Arteta admitted that their transfer business is not over yet and that the club could for a player who fits into their system. Speaking about any possible signings in the last few hours of the summer window, Arteta said (via Football London):

"The club has been super supportive to keep improving the squad and the team as we can. If the right player is available and we can do it we will try."

Leicester City's Youri Tielemans and Palmeiras' 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder Danilo have been linked with Arsenal recently.

The club have spent around £120million in the ongoing summer transfer market and currently stand at the top of the Premier League table, having won all five of their matches.

However, injuries could derail their season and Artea would thus want to strengthen the midfield.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



They're five-from-five and he's already looking ahead to Man Utd What a job Mikel Arteta is doing at ArsenalThey're five-from-five and he's already looking ahead to Man Utd What a job Mikel Arteta is doing at Arsenal 👏They're five-from-five and he's already looking ahead to Man Utd 👀 https://t.co/ZuYFVShWNO

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard reveals secret about the team's success in Premier League this season

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard has given an insight into their strong start to the new Premier League season.

The Norwegian international has credited Arsenal's 'togetherness' for their successful start and believes the club is 'creating something special'.

He said (via The Sun):

"I've said a few times that we are creating something special with our togetherness in the dressing room and within the team we are really strong and connected as a group.''

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava