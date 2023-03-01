"We don't care about it" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti claims FIFA The Best awards are 'not important'

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said that his side doesn't care about 'FIFA The Best awards' after missing out on several awards. Los Blancos won La Liga and UEFA Champions League last season, but neither of their players nor their manager won an award.

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior were all up for the Player of the Year award. However, only Benzema finished in the top three, finishing behind Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Meanwhile, Thibaut Courtois missed out on the Goalkeeper of the Year award to Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Ancelotti finished second in the race for the Coach of the Year award, finishing behind La Abiceleste's World Cup-winning manager Lionel Scaloni. The Italian has claimed that Real Madrid are unfazed by the awards while congratulating the winners. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"FIFA The Best? We don't care about it. It's not important. The World Cup matters, so it's normal Messi, Martinez and Scaloni won the awards. Congratulations to them."

Real Madrid were featured in FIFA's FIFPRO World Team of the Year, with Courtois, Modric and Benzema making the XI.

The Athletic's Spanish journalist Mario Cortegna reported that Ancelotti's side did not attend the award ceremony in Paris on February 27 to prepare for their clash with Barcelona. The El Clasico rivals will battle in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday (March 2).

Barcelona manager Xavi says Real Madrid are favourites in Copa del Rey clash

Barcelona have been in superb form domestically this season. The Blaugrana are atop La Liga, holding a seven-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid after 23 games. Xavi's side beat Los Blancos 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final on January 15.

Nevertheless, Xavi reckons Madrid will start as the favourites in their Copa del Rey tie. The Spaniard alluded to the fact that Ancelotti's men are the reigning Spanish and European champions. He said (via Forbes):

"For me, Madrid continueoto be the favourite because they are champions of the League and the Champions League, regardless of the injuries or what happened in the Super Cup, which could have been an exception because we did well."

Xavi predicts the tie to be decided in the second leg at the Camp Nou on April 5, adding:

"I think everything will be decided at the Camp Nou (in the second leg), but we will go out to win. It is a golden opportunity to win another title, and the goal tomorrow is to win."

The two sides have met twice this season, with Real Madrid beating the Blaugrana 3-1 in the league on October 16. However, Barcelona beat their Clasico rivals 3-1 in the Supercopa de Espana final in January.

