“We have certain targets, ideas if things happen" - Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal are 'open' to signing new players in the January transfer window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently stated that the Gunners could look to make moves in the winter transfer window if the right opportunity presents itself. Speaking ahead of the side's Premier League clash against West Ham, the Spaniard suggested that they could look to add to the squad in January.

Arteta said (via The Standard):

“If there is something that we can [do to] improve the squad and that needs appear, and we cannot fulfil it with players here, we are always going to be open to do that because we want to be stronger,” said Arteta.

"We have certain targets, ideas if things happen. As well, we don’t know how the squad is going to look in two weeks’ time and you have to be always prepared for that."

“But it is a very, very tricky market that shifts very quickly and it is quite unpredictable as well - and you have to be prepared. We will be prepared and we will try to make the right calls.”

Arsenal went on a spending spree in the summer, splurging over £200 million to bring in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber. They are in the midst of yet another title race and are eyeing players to give the squad more options. The Gunners have been hit hard by injuries, with Jurrien Timber, Fabio Vieira, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Thomas Partey all out for the foreseeable future.

Arteta's side will face West Ham on Thursday (December 28) at the Emirates. A win over the Hammers will take the Gunners back to the top of the table after their spot was usurped by Liverpool, who beat Burnley earlier this week.

Mikel Arteta laments shortage of depth as five Arsenal stars ruled out of West Ham clash

Arteta confirmed that five players will be unavailable.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta expressed concern over the team's injury troubles ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham United. Speaking to the press, he confirmed that Takehiro Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey, Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Fabio Vieira will all be unavailable. Havertz is suspended for the fixture after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Liverpool, while the others are dealing with injuries.

Arteta said (via Football 365):

“No nothing has changed yet. We’re not going to have those two, then we have the suspension of Kai, so I think we’re gonna have five out, but we have lots of other players willing to play.”

Despite their struggles, the Gunners have enjoyed a strong first half of the 2023-24 campaign. They have secured qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League and find themselves second in the Premier League.

Even if Tomiyasu and Partey make a return from injury, they would still be out of action with their national team commitments for the Asia Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, respectively. Thus, Arsenal could look to be active in the winter transfer market.