"We certainly know that he can cope under pressure" - Manchester United urged to sign controversial World Cup star 

Manchester United legend Lee Sharpe has urged his former club to sign controversial FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The Red Devils may be looking for a new shot-stopper amid uncertainty over the future of David de Gea. The Spaniard's contract with United expires at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag's side want De Gea to take a wage cut rather than activate a one-year extension in his current deal, per Laurie Whitwell. Sharpe has tipped Manchester United to target Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez despite the Argentine's penchant to court controversy. Sharpe told New Casino UK:

"You’ve got to remember that all goalkeepers are a bit different to most people – playing a different position, with different pressures, and he’s played in one of the biggest games in the world and maybe overreacted a little bit, but I wouldn’t take away from what he’s done and what he’s achieved."

The 30-year-old won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina and won the Golden Glove after keeping three clean sheets in seven appearances in Qatar. However, he has infuriated French fans by mocking striker Kylian Mbappe, who was on the losing side in the World Cup final against La Albiceleste.

The Villa stopper asked for a minute's silence in the Argentina dressing room after the final for Mbappe. He then held a doll with the player's face on it during a celebratory parade in Buenos Aires.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Kylian Mbappé on Messi & Emiliano Martinez: “I spoke to Leo after the final, to say congrats, it was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too but I failed. You always have to be a fair player and the celebrations are not my problem, I don't waste energy on futile things.” 🎙️ Kylian Mbappé on Messi & Emiliano Martinez: “I spoke to Leo after the final, to say congrats, it was the quest of a lifetime for him, for me too but I failed. You always have to be a fair player and the celebrations are not my problem, I don't waste energy on futile things.” https://t.co/beCrOcnzmm

Nevertheless, Sharpe said that Martinez is a good goalkeeper who would suit Manchester United:

"I think he’s saved more penalties at a World Cup than anybody, had a really good World Cup, and I think he’s a really good keeper, and I think he would be good for United."

Sharpe concluded by talking about De Gea's situation:

"I know there are question marks over De Gea so maybe he would be decent to come in, and we certainly know that he can cope under pressure."

Martinez has made 16 appearances across competitions for Villa, keeping four clean sheets. His deal at Villa Park expires in 2027.

Manchester United players pay tribute to late Pele

Pele has sadly passed away at the age of 82 after a battle with colon cancer.

The tributes for the legendary Brazilian have poured in across the football world, including from Manchester United. Red Devils forward Rashford posted on Twitter:

"Rest easy king."

Meanwhile, Brazilian duo Casemiro and Antony also joined Rashford in sending their condolences and paying tribute to the iconic Selecao forward. Casemiro posted on Instagram:

"Rest in peace King Pele. Thank you for the glory you gave to Brazil and football. Your legacy is eternal."

Antony sent a tribute on Instagram:

"The greatest of them all! The King, the inspiration, the example, the one and only, the ETERNAL!!"

Pele is the only player to win three FIFA World Cup titles, scoring 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil.

