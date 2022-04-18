"We have a chance to get three points" – Rangnick insists 'underdogs' Manchester United will play to win against Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Ragnick insists his side will be going for a win against Liverpool in Tuesday night's massive Premier League encounter.

The Red Devils kept their top-four hopes alive with a 3-2 victory over bottom-club Norwich on Saturday, thanks to a breathtaking hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United sit fifth in the table, just three points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot. Liverpool, meanwhile, will go top of the league if they beat their fierce rivals, having not lost a top-flight game in 2022.

Despite Ragnick's side having 19 points fewer than their North West counterparts, the German has insisted that his side have a chance of winning at Anfield. As per the BBC's Simon Stone, the 63-year-old said:

"We will try to get the three points. We are still in the race for number four.

"Although we might be the underdogs, if we raise our level we have a chance to get three points."

Manchester United have a poor recent record against Jurgen Klopp's side, having won none of their last seven league encounters, and haven't won at Anfield since 2016.

They will be looking to avenge the reverse fixture from earlier in the season, when they were thrashed 5-0 by their biggest rivals at Old Trafford in one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's final games in charge.

Ragnick gives Manchester United injury update ahead of Liverpool clash

Ragnick could be without as many as five first-team players for the game at Anfield, with Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay and Fred all set to miss Tuesday night's huge fixture.

Varane and McTominay both missed the Norwich game as well, while Fred hasn't recovered from the hip injury he sustained at Everton.

Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are potentially out for the rest of the campaign with longer-term injuries, which could leave Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic to start against Liverpool's much-lauded midfield.

Ragnick told the press conference, as per The MEN:

"Rapha didn't train with the team, he was on the pitch with one of our rehab coaches.

"In regard to injuries, we have the same situation as we had in the last two games."

The temporary boss also confirmed that Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car accident the morning before the game, but would play having fortunately avoided injury. Ragnick added:

"Yes, he's training with the team.

"Obviously the accident happened on the way to Carrington but as far as I know nobody was injured. He trained with the team, he was okay and will be okay for tomorrow."

