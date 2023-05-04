"We are checking if he wants to come" - National team president confirms Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti is their 'Plan A' for manager vacancy

Brazil FA president Ednaldo Rodrigues confirmed that they are interested in bringing Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as the team's head coach.

Tite stepped down as Brazil's coach after the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final penalty shootout loss against Croatia.

Ramon Menezes has taken charge of the team on an interim basis since Tite's departure. The Selecaos are keen on appointing a new manager in the summer and Ancelotti is on their shortlist.

Speaking about their interest in the Italian manager, Rodrigues said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m not saying Ancelotti has an offer from us, but we are checking if he wants to come. We’ve a plan A and I say it for the first time honestly. There is no point in hiding this, Ancelotti is our favorite.”

Ancelotti is currently under contract with Real Madrid until the end of the 2023-24 season. However, the Italian tactician could leave in the summer.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the defeat against Real Sociedad

Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-0 away La Liga loss against Real Sociedad in their latest game. Los Blancos fell behind Barcelona by 14 points in the race for the league title as a result of the defeat.

Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the defeat as he told the media that the team were the architect of their own downfall for the first goal. Since then, the match became a difficult one.

Ancelotti told the media (via Real Madrid's official website):

“The first half was good, but then we handed them the first goal and from then on it became more difficult. The low block worked, but in the second half we got off to a poor start, by giving away the first goal.”

Los Blancos have two important games coming up as they take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final next. The match will be followed by a UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg showdown against Manchester City.

Speaking about those games, Ancelotti said:

“I'm confident we'll see a different team in the next two games, with the utmost focus and motivation. A squad that is practically 100 per cent ready to win the Copa del Rey and fight to reach the Champions League final. Of course, motivation is not like a light, but this team is quite special in this regard.”

Real Madrid will next be seen in action against Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, May 6.

