"We had a clear intention. We haven't achieved it" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits disappointment over lack of signings in winter window

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed disappointment after the club failed to sign any player in the recently concluded winter transfer window. The Gunners were heavily linked with numerous players in the attacking department such as Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic but failed to sign any.

Many supporters would have been expecting the Gunners to sign a fresh attacker. This could be linked to Gabriel Jesus's long-term injury and the absence of Bukayo Saka. However, the club didn't make any additions that could boost their squad depth in the January transfer window.

In a press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup second leg semi-final clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday, Arteta said (via London Evening Standard):

"We had a clear intention. We haven't achieved it. So we are disappointed. But we are aware that we only want to bring certain types of players, so we have to be disciplined."

The north London side have been looking to sign a striker since last summer. Furthermore, several pundits and club legends have urged the club to sign a natural striker that could help compete for the Premier League title.

However, Arteta has stated that the club would only sign players that fit into their long-term plans and objectives. In the absence of a natural number nine this season, the Gunners have been decent.

In the Premier League, they are second with 50 points from 24 games, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. In the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal secured the third spot in the league stage, securing automatic qualification for the Round of 16.

How has Kai Havertz performed at Arsenal this season?

Kai Havertz has been lethal in attack and his presence has helped the Gunners in securing crucial points this season. The German international is best known for his attacking proficiency and versatility on the pitch.

His brilliance has seen him score 15 goals and provide five assists in 33 appearances across competitions this season. He's also Arsenal's top-scorer in the Premier League with nine goals under his belt.

Given his outstanding performance, Havertz remains a key player for the Gunners for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign. He will hope to add to his tally when they face Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. They trail 2-0 after the first leg.

