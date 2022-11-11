"We are close" - William Saliba praises 24-year-old Arsenal teammate and says he has a very good friendship with him off the pitch as well

Arsenal defender William Saliba has stated that he shares a close relationship with defensive partner Gabriel Magalhaes off the field.

Saliba and Magalhaes have formed a reliable partnership at the heart of the Gunners' defense this season. Saliba has played 16 games for Mikel Arteta's side, starting all of them. Magalhaes, meanwhile, has played 19 games, starting 17 of those matches. They have led Arsenal to 11 clean sheets this term.

Saliba has now revealed that he shares a close bond with his Brazilian partner off the field as well. He recently told the media (via The Boot Room):

“He’s a good partner, a very good player but every defender in this team we are so close. That’s why we start well and we haven’t conceded a lot of goals in the league. So, it’s good because we are all friends, we are all together. We are all close.”

The Frenchman notably spent three seasons on loan after signing for Arsenal in 2019 before making his senior debut in the ongoing campaign. Saliba added that he has gelled well with his teammates, saying:

“Some people I didn’t know before but now this season I try to be close with them. But we are all close because it’s a young team with some older guys but it’s good, we are close even off the pitch.”

Saliba has been called up by France for the 2022 FIFA World Cup starting later this month, while Magalhaes was snubbed by Brazil. However, prior to that, they will both likely feature in Arsenal's final game before the World Cup break against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Saliba is focused on doing well in that match, saying (via football.london):

"I had a little period when I was not too good, but since the last two weeks I have started to be better. I have to be more consistent. Today I am not happy because we lost, but we have one game before the World Cup. It’s so important and we have to win.

"I have to be focused on the last game with Arsenal. To push to win and then after this game I will be focused 100% with the national team."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about creating team chemistry

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta looks on during a match.

Mikel Arteta will certainly be happy to hear that his two best central defenders are on excellent terms with each other.

He recently spoke about the importance of building team chemistry and how he approaches that aspect. He told the media after Arsenal's 3-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup (via Arsenal's official website):

"It’s all kind of things. Obviously building a relationship on the pitch, and the chemistry and understanding is something really, really important. Every training session and everything we do is related to that."

The Gunners will look to enter the World Cup-induced break at the top of the Premier League. They currently have 34 points from 13 games and will look to beat Wolves on Saturday, November 12, to retain their two-point lead over Manchester City.

