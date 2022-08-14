"We as a club should show class, respect and integrity" - Thomas Frank unhappy with Brentford fans booing Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen 

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was less than pleased with the home fans jeering Christian Eriksen during their clash with Manchester United on Saturday (August 13).

Eriksen signed for Brentford during the second half of last season following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. The Danish star contributed a goal and four assists from 11 league appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

The Dane, however, was only given a six-month contract by Brentford and decided to snub the London outfit to join Manchester United on a free transfer this summer. His return to the Brentford Community Stadium was met with boos and jeers from the home crowd.

Thomas Frank stated that the whole club needs to act in a certain manner and applaud former players instead of jeering them. The manager has called for better behavior from the section of fans that booed Christian Eriksen on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Thomas Frank was quoted as saying the following (via the Evening Standard):

“I understand fans, how they can react. Personally, I think we as a club should show class, respect and integrity throughout every action we do. That’s what I try to do every single day."

He added:

“I think we need to remember it wasn’t every fan that did it. But I think that any player coming back - it doesn’t have to be Christian, it could be Neal Maupay or Ollie Watkins - the first time we should applaud them when their name is read out."

Thomas Frank does not advocate booing any players who visit the Brentford Community Stadium and added:

“Of course, there is the banter when you can sing a little bit but booing a player? That’s not class, that’s not me. If fans want to do that, I won’t say it’s fine but I would never do it.”

The Bees would go on to secure a memorable 4-0 win over Manchester United, with first-half goals coming from Josh Dasilva, Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee and Bryan Mbeumo.

It is worth mentioning that this was United's second consecutive defeat in the Premier League. The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening game of the new season at Old Trafford on August 7.

Manchester United's squad report to training a day after their defeat to Brentford

Manchester United's entire squad reported for an extra day of training following their defeat to Brentford, according to Sky Sports. The team were supposed to have the day off on Sunday but have been called to the Carrington training complex by manager Erik ten Hag.

MUFC Scoop @MUFCScoop #MUFC The Manchester United squad were due to have a day off today, but ten Hag was so furious with his players’ performances that he told them to report to Carrington this morning for an extra training session. [ @hirstclass The Manchester United squad were due to have a day off today, but ten Hag was so furious with his players’ performances that he told them to report to Carrington this morning for an extra training session. [@hirstclass] #MUFC

Manchester United face arch-rivals Liverpool next in the Premier League on August 22 at Old Trafford.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar