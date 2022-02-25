"We are coming back better now" - Alexandre Lacazette says Arsenal are hitting top form after difficult January

Alexandre Lacazette has hailed Arsenal for their recent good form as they stayed alive in the race for the Premier League top four. The Gunners won 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday night to climb up to fifth in the league table. They snatched an important win, given the context of the tie.

The Gunners fell behind to a Hwang Hee-chan tenth-minute strike, but Nicolas Pepe equalised with eight minutes to go. Five minutes into injury time, goalkeeper Jose Sa deflected a Lacazette shot into his own net as the Gunners sealed a thrilling come-from-behind win.

Both clubs are chasing fourth spot in the Premier League this season, so a direct win over their rivals has left the Gunners in good stead. The victory was the North Londoner' third on the trot in the league this season, and a much-needed result after a poor start to 2022.

Speaking to Amazon Prime (via Dailymail), Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette said after his team's win:

"We had a difficult January, but I think we are coming back better now in February, and we want to do the same until the end of the season. It (the win over Wolves) gives us a lot of confidence, but we are a young team so our confidence can drop really quick. That's why we have to keep working every day in training sessions."

He added:

"We trust the coach for this - we listen to him every day, and we hope at the end of the season that we are going to finish in the top four."

Home support was incredible for Arsenal

The home fans supported the players till the end as the Gunners completed their comeback victory in the 95th minute of the match.

When asked about the fans, Lacazette said:

"They were amazing, like at every game at home this season. I want to thank them because they give us a lot of energy and more at the end of the game when it is like this. So thanks to them, and I think this kind of win makes them really happy."

Arsenal in driver's seat in top-four race

Three wins on the bounce, coupled with defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, have helped the Gunners race ahead in the top-four race.

The Gunners are currently fifth in the standings, with Manchester United occupying the fourth spot. However, Mikel Arteta's men are only a point behind the Red Devils, and have two games in hand to surge into the top four.

With only a dozen gameweeks to go for the other teams (two more for Arsenal), the Gunners seem to be in the driver's seat in the top-four race. In fact, their good form might worry Chelsea as well, whom the Gunners would trail by only two points if they win their next game in hand.

