"We are coming Ronaldo and Messi" - Fans react as Sunil Chhetri closes in on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s international goal tally

Sunil Chhetri closed in on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's tally of international goals as the Indian captain netted against Kuwait in the SAFF Championship. The Blue Army managed a 1-1 draw.

Chhetri has now scored 92 international goals and is the fourth-highest scorer in the history of international football. Ronaldo is first with 123 goals. Ali Daei is second with 109 while Messi is third with 103 goals to his name.

Since making his international debut back in 2005, Chhetri has now scored 92 goals in 140 appearances for his national team. Fans were ecstatic after he closed down on Ronaldo and Messi as one wrote on Twitter:

"Top goal scorers among active footballers - Cristiano Ronaldo - 123 in 200 games. Lionel Messi - 103 in 175 games. Sunil Chhetri - 92 in 140 games*. We are Coming Ronaldo & Messi, Come out Of Your Caves."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as the Indian captain netted yet again against Kuwait:

𝐀 𝐁 𝐇 𝐈 @_ILoveNovels



Cristiano Ronaldo - 123 in 200 games

Lionel Messi - 103 in 175 games

Sunil Chhetri - 92 in 140 games*



We are Coming Ronaldo & Messi,Come out Of Your Caves

Akash @Akash16520212

Sunil Chhetri , Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing Football

#football

#IndianFootball

#SAFFChampionship2023

I consider myself Lucky to witness Sunil Chhetri , Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo playing Football
#football
#IndianFootball
#SAFFChampionship2023
#SunilChhetri

Srijan Singh @SrjGoal #Chhetri #IndianFootball #bluetigers In the discussion of Football GOAT MESSI vs RONALDO. We should not forget our GOAT

Sagar @fcbsagarrrr Wake me up when Messi or Ronaldo scores a goal like Chhetri when they are 38 🥱🫨

8een @18sept2001

Don't forget the GOAT of your own country.



In the world of Ronaldo and Messi Don't forget the GOAT of your own country. Sunil Chhetri 🇮🇳

Sunil Chhetri once opined on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate

Fans are always desperate to compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. They are ardently arguing as to which of the two is better. Sunil Chhetri once shared his take on the same, saying:

"I love to follow Cristiano Ronaldo, too. For me, it’s a very good example of how much hard work he puts in. When it comes to learning, I follow Ronaldo’s stuff more but I just enjoy watching Lionel Messi. The kind of goals he scores, his dribbles, his nutmegs, his understanding of the game, his touches are unbelievable.”

Both Ronaldo and Messi are two of the greatest players in the history of football. They have given fans immense amount of joy over the years and have been consistent throughout their careers.

While India isn't a footballing giant like Portugal and Argentina, its captain Chhetri is a talismanic forward. The way he has served the country for almost two decades is quite exemplary.

