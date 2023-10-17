“We commit hara-kiri; we are all crazy” – Lionel Scaloni hits back at Lionel Messi retirement question ahead of Peru clash

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has shot down questions about his captain Lionel Messi's potential retirement, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at Peru on Tuesday (October 17).

Messi, 36, is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the Argentine has been immense, especially for La Albiceleste. Messi played a key role in their World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been plagued by injuries in the last few weeks, limiting his game time with his club side Inter Miami. Messi also missed Argentina's qualifying win in Bolivia last month and only came off the bench in the 1-0 win over Paraguay at home on Thursday (October 12).

Ahead of his team's fourth qualifying game at the Estadio Nacional in Lima, Scaloni said that it's 'crazy' to think that Messi is being pushed towards retirement (as per GOAL):

"Let's keep in mind that he is still here. What a way to think about 'when he is gone.' The truth is that he is still active, let's leave him alone; are we already retiring him? We commit hara-kiri. We are all crazy."

Scaloni added that Lionel Messi is doing well in training and is in contention to feature against Peru:

"Leo is fine. He has been adding minutes of training. We will make the decision. It's a matter of minutes, of how much he can play. If he's well, you know what I think: he will play.

"We always try to play those that are at 100 per cent or close to 100 per cent. It is very difficult for everyone to be at their best in these games so there may be a variation with respect to the game against Paraguay."

Argentina have had a perfect qualifying campaign, beating Ecuador (home), Bolivia (away) and Paraguay (home) without conceding. Messi and Co. are atop the CONMEBOL qualifying standings with nine points, two ahead of second-placed Brazil.

How has Lionel Messi fared in Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has only featured sparingly in Argentina's ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign. After scoring the winner against Ecuador on Matchday 1, he sat out the Bolivia game due to a muscle injury.

The 36-year-old returned for the Matchday 3 clash at home to Paraguay last week. Messi, though, didn't make a goal contribution in his 37-minute cameo but did strike the woodwork twice.

The misses didn't matter, as Nicolas Otamendi's third-minute winner was enough for La Albiceleste to extend their perfect start to their qualifying campaign to three games.