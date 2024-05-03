"We haven't confirmed anything yet" - Arne Slot weighs in on impending move to Liverpool in the summer

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot has weighed in on his impending move to Liverpool in the summer.

Slot has impressed during his time with the Eredivisie giants, where he has won the league title and the KNVB Cup in consecutive seasons. The 45-year-old Dutch manager also notably led them on a continental run, eventually finishing as runner-up in the Europa League in 2022.

His achievements and style of play have certainly impressed the higher-ups at Liverpool, who have now moved in earnest to sign him as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp. The German tactician has been at Merseyside for nearly a decade, before deciding to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Reds had several choices, including Xabi Alonso, who decided to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. Ruben Amorim was the next in line, apparently, but his decision to travel to London for an interview with another Premier League club seemingly upset Liverpool.

Now, Arne Slot has been asked about his move to Anfield in the summer, but he has refused to give any specifics, telling journalists (via Sky Sports):

"We haven't confirmed anything yet, and I said to the Dutch media as well, as long as we haven't confirmed anything yet, I don't think it's honest to the club we are working now, or the club I could go to, to talk about it."

He added:

"I'm more than willing to answer any questions if the official announcement will be made. I have all the confidence that that will happen, but until now it hasn't been confirmed officially yet."

Liverpool manager addresses Mohamed Salah dispute

Outgoing Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has addressed the reported argument between himself and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. The 31-year-old forward and his manager had a touchline spat after their 2-2 draw with West Ham last weekend.

However, the German tactician explained that the issue was now behind them, telling the press (via BBC):

"I think we have the right to deal with these things completely independent of any expectations from the outside,If we didn't know each other for that long I am not sure how we would deal with it but we have known each other for that long and respect each other so much that it's really no problem."

Klopp and Liverpool still have a mathematical chance of winning the Premier League this season, albeit very unlikely to happen. The pair will hope that they can put their problems aside and return to winning ways so they can send the German manager off in a fitting fashion.