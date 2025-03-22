“We have to consider players who were better” - When Cafu snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while being asked to choose GOAT 

Brazil legend Cafu recently snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while naming the greatest footballer of all time. The superstar duo have dominated the GOAT debate for close to two decades.

Ronaldo recently made the news by naming himself as the most complete footballer in the history of the game. The 40-year-old is in the twilight of his career but remains a key figure for Al-Nassr and Portugal.

However, speaking recently as cited by BOLAVIP, Cafu rejected Cristiano Ronaldo's claim and named five players who must be mentioned in the GOAT debate.

"Cristiano is a phenomenon, but the best player of all time? No. If we’re talking about all-time, we must mention players like Maradona, Pelé, Platini, Franz Beckenbauer, and Garrincha. We’re talking about incredible players,” said Cafu.

He continued:

“Cristiano Ronaldo was the best for six or seven years, but in a debate about the greatest of all time, we have to consider players who were better than him.”

Interestingly, Cafu didn't name Lionel Messi, who has lit up world football throughout his career. The 37-year-old won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina in 2022 and has a record eight Ballon d'Ors to his name.

La Pulga currently plies his trade with Inter Miami and has already won two trophies with the MLS side. His contract with the Herons, however, expires at the end of this year.

When will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo retire?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Chelsea forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will retire when Lionel Messi hangs up his boots. The duo has dominated the football circuit like few players in the history of the beautiful game.

Despite achieving tremendous success in their career, their hunger for excellence remains undiminished. Both are expected to appear for their respective nations at the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to Gambling Zone, as cited by GOAL, Hasselbaink said that Ronaldo will only stop once his archrival decides to retire.

"For him (Ronaldo) to even be playing at 40 is a landmark in itself. There comes a time when you have to hang the boots up. I think that time will come when Messi stops. I think when Messi decides to call it a day, so will Ronaldo," said Hasselbaink.

Lionel Messi missed Argentina's 1-0 World Cup qualifiers win over Uruguay this week due to an adductor issue. La Pulga won't be available against Brazil on Tuesday, March 25.

