"We cannot continue with him","Was all over the place" - Fans slam Manchester United star after their 1-1 draw against Fulham

Fans on X have complained about Altay Bayindir's goalkeeping display in Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Fulham. Both sides locked horns at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday, August 24.

Bruno Fernandes wasted a huge chance to give the Red Devils the lead after missing from the spot in the 38th minute. He sent his penalty miles over the bar as the first half ended goalless.

Leny Yoro's header, which deflected off Rodrigo Muniz and entered the back of the net, gave Manchester United the lead in the 58th minute. However, Emile Smith Rowe connected with a cross from Alex Iwobi and placed the ball in the net to draw level for the hosts in the 73rd minute. Despite a late push from both teams to snatch a winner, the encounter ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, after causing an error leading to a goal against Arsenal in the opening game, Bayindir retained his place in goal ahead of Andre Onana. He made two saves, created one big chance, and won one out of one aerial duel contested (via Sofascore). Some Red Devils fans were unhappy with his approach during several set-piece situations in the game against Fulham, with one tweeting:

"We definitely cannot continue with Bayindir, terrible for all Fulham's corners.”

"The goalkeeping situation needs sorting, Bayındır was all over the place on corners, lucky we got away with it this time,” another added.

"We were lucky Fulham are shit at set pieces. Bayindir is a clown 🤦🏾‍♂️🙄,” a fan claimed.

"Whoever approved Bayindir's transfer needs to redeem himself by getting us a new keeper. I have never seen a keeper as weak as he....he doesn't command respect and that's why Ruben can't even watch a corner against us,” another lamented.

"Every corner is almost a penalty or a goal-scoring chance..," another wrote.

Manchester United are reportedly negotiating with Royal Antwerp over the possibility of signing Senne Lammens this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the goalkeeper has already reached an agreement on personal terms with the Red Devils.

"I think we can do better" - Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on the draw against Fulham

Ruben Amorim believes that his players can perform better than they did against Fulham. He went on to also claim that his squad is putting in the necessary efforts to win games, which is a significant factor for him.

During an interview after the encounter, Amorim said (via The United Stand on X):

"I think we can do better but we are putting the effort, so that is the most important thing for me. I think we did well in some moments, especially at the beginning of the game."

The Red Devils have only registered one point from two games in the new Premier League term. They are 16th the league standings and will need to improve if they intend to compete for the UEFA Champions League spots this season.

