"We have no control over who plays for our opponent" – Vancouver Whitecaps CEO says Lionel Messi and 2 Inter Miami superstars will miss next match

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster has asserted that Argentina great Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at the BC Place on Saturday (May 25).

So far this year, the 36-year-old attacker has missed a number of matches for Inter Miami due to hamstring and knee issues. Earlier this week, he was seen nursing a knock in his left leg during a training session.

Addressing the Argentine's recent injury problem, Schuster warned his team's fans that Messi will not feature in the Herons' upcoming game at their home ground. He wrote in a statement on his club's website:

"While we haven't received an official update on the availability of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets for this weekend, we understand they will not make this trip. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent, and it was important for us to communicate to our fans as soon as possible."

Schuster, who has been his team's CEO since June 2020, continued:

"We always want our best players going up against our opponent's best players, and facing players of the highest pedigree was especially exciting for our team. We know that there will also be a lot of disappointed fans."

Attempting to put a positive spin on Saturday's clash, Schuster added:

"We remain committed to making this a special experience for everyone. It is still going to be an incredible atmosphere and celebration of soccer for our city. We have amazing fans, we have a good team, and Saturday's match is a very important home game for us."

Messi, who will participate in the 2024 Copa America, has scored 10 goals and laid out nine assists in 10 MLS games for his club this term.

Lionel Messi's outfit keen to sign Spaniard

According to Relevo, Inter Miami are keen to add Nacho Fernandez to their squad after the end of the defender's current Real Madrid contract this summer. The MLS outfit are expected to part ways with Leonardo Campana to make room for the 34-year-old Spaniard.

Nacho, who has been at Real Madrid since 2001, has played a vital squad role for his boyhood team this season. He has started 31 of his 43 appearances across all competitions for his club, assisting once.

A five-time UEFA Champions League winner, Nacho would emerge as a starter for Lionel Messi's side should he join on a free transfer soon.