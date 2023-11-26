"We are cooking", "The title charge begins" - Fans thrilled to see 18-year-old start for Manchester United vs Everton 

Manchester United fans are elated to see Kobbie Mainoo start in their clash against Everton today (November 26).

The Old Trafford faithful have been waiting for the return of Mainoo who has been sidelined since pre-season. The Red Devils academy graduate picked up an ankle injury during a friendly against Real Madrid and hasn't played this campaign.

Mainoo enjoyed a breakout 2022-23 campaign, making his debut in January. He was part of a Manchester United side that beat EFL Championship outfit Charlton Athletic 3-0 in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

The English midfielder impressed in that game and went on to make a further two appearances. He's viewed as a future superstar at Old Trafford and the potential long-term replacement of Casemiro.

Erik ten Hag alluded to this when explaining how Mainoo has displayed his capabilities to impress in Casemiro's absence. He said (via Manchester United's official website):

"Kobbie Mainoo, we have seen him against Arsenal [in pre-season], he is ready to also to pick that role. At this moment, he’s not available but I think he will also, in say one, two months. Not in one month, but in two months, he will be available."

Ten Hag has selected Andre Onana in goal, with Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Luke Shaw in defense. The latter makes his long-awaited return to action after spending three months sidelined.

Mainoo makes his first-ever Premier League start alongside Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Marcus Rashford moves to the right of United's attack, with Anthony Martial up top and Alejandro Garnacho on the left.

One fan has backed Manchester United to put up a title challenge following Mainoo and Shaw's returns:

"Luke x Mainoo hoops. The title charge begins."

Another fan is excited to see Mainoo in action:

"We are cooking."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ten Hag's starting lineup to face Everton:

Manchester United icon Andy Cole is growing frustrated with the lack of service Antony is giving Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United's attacking duo haven't clicked.

Red Devils legend Andy Cole has taken aim at Antony, who he feels isn't providing Hojlund with good enough service. The Brazilian is without a goal or assist this season while the Danish frontman is yet to score a Premier League goal in nine outings.

Cole thinks Antony gets too greedy when cutting inside onto his left foot. He said (via Metro):

“Strikers need crosses, especially Rasmus Hojlund who hasn’t scored in the Premier League yet. When Antony cuts in on his left-foot, nine times out of ten he’s going to shoot. The only chances Hojlund’s going to receive from Antony is if the opposition goalkeeper parries any of his shots from distance.”

Hojlund's Premier League goal drought has been concerning but he's been in red-hot form in the UEFA Champions League. The 20-year-old has posted five goals in four matches. Antony is failing to play to the striker's strengths, with the Dane possessing clever movement, pace, and power.

The jury is out on the Brazil international following his £82 million move from Ajax in August 2022 amid a disappointing showing thus far. He signed a five-year deal when arriving at Old Trafford.