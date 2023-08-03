Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr against Zamalek in their Arab Cup of Champions clash, and the newly signed Sadio Mane is on the bench for the match. Fans on Twitter are beyond excited for the game.

Al-Alamy enter the contest on the back of a 4-1 win against Tunisian club Monastir in their previous game. Ronaldo got on the scoresheet with a header in that match.

Since then, the Saudi Pro League club has added Mane to their ranks. While the Senegalese, who has completed a €40 million move from Bayern Munich, hasn't started, fans are excited.

One fan expressed his delight to see Ronaldo back in action, as he wrote on Twitter:

"Goat plays football, lessgooooo."

Another fan commented:

"We are cooking tonight."

Luis Castro's team has already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. The clash against Zamalek gives the team a chance to test their new signings. Ronaldo can further build on his form as well.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions as Cristiano Ronaldo captains Al-Nassr against Zamalek:

DHO @DHOPEST3 @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC CRISTIANO RONALDO IS SCORING A BRACE

YAZ ؂ @n9r506 @AlNassrFC_EN @AlNassrFC 5 players super star on the line + 1 golden star : sadio mane

Antonio Adan recently said current Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is the hardest shooter he has faced

During his professional career, Antonio Adan has played for clubs like Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis. Sporting CP, and more. He has faced the top stars in La Liga, including Lionel Messi.

However, Adan claimed that Al-Nassr's Ronaldo, who was his teammate at Real Madrid, is the hardest hitter of a football that he has faced.

Speaking on the matter, the Spaniard said:

"I played with a lot of strikers... I played against [Lionel] Messi, I was teammates with [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I shared a changing room with Raúl, Beckham, Ronaldo Nazário... They are all great players, of an extreme level. Cristiano Ronaldo, when it's time to shoot on goal, for the power he imprints, for the determination he has when facing the goal..."

Despite being 38, Ronaldo still possesses his predatory instinct in front of the goal. He has so far scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 21 matches for Al-Nassr. The Portugal captain is hands down one of the cleanest strikers of a ball that the game has ever seen.