"We are cooking", "Took him long to realize" - Real Madrid fans delighted as Carlo Ancelotti makes key change vs Celta Vigo

Real Madrid fans have expressed their delight at the decision of coach Carlo Ancelotti to include Turkiye international Arda Guler in the starting XI against Celta Vigo. Los Blancos are in a must-win encounter with Celta, as they trail rivals and league leaders Barcelona by seven points.

Ancelotti's side are playing their first game since losing the Copa del Rey final last weekend, and injuries have forced the coach into changes. The trio of Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, and Rodrygo miss out through injury, leading to the inclusion of Fran Garcia, Arda Guler, and Kylian Mbappe in the XI.

Linked with a move away from the club for much of the campaign, Guler was praised by coach Ancelotti in his pre-match press conference on Saturday. The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss has now named the 20-year-old in a LaLiga starting XI for only the tenth time this season.

Guler's inclusion in the XI has excited the Real Madrid fans, some of whom have shared their feelings on the XI on X. A fan showed that they were emotional by the inclusion of the former Fenerbahce man.

"Arda starting 🥹", they posted.

Another fan implied that the inclusion of the youngster will help them play better.

"We are cooking", they wrote.

A fan called out Ancelotti for failing to identify his best system for long.

"Took him long to realize 442 was the better formation", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that the lineup was good, considering their injury woes.

"Great lineup considering the injuries we have. Hala Madrid 🤍", they posted.

A fan shared that the team is ready for business.

"We locked in", they posted.

Another fan showed their excitement at the news of Guler starting.

"Arda Guler ball🤩", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that Ancelotti has finally realized the need to include Guler in the XI.

"Finally he realized", they wrote.

Real Madrid face Celta Vigo after having won each of their last three league games against Alaves, Athletic Club, and Getafe by a 1-0 scoreline each time. Their most recent defeats have come away from league action, in games against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League and Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

