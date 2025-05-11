"We could’ve scored more today!" - Lamine Yamal makes claim after Barcelona's 4-3 win over Real Madrid

After beating Real Madrid 4-3 in LaLiga on Sunday (May 11), Barcelona's Lamine Yamal claimed they could have scored more goals. The 17-year-old added that he felt 'incredible' after scoring for the Catalans in El Clásico.

Speaking to the media, Yamal said (via journalist Fabrizio Romano's X handle):

"Barça is the club of my life, to play in a Clásico and score a goal, it's incredible. We could've scored more today!"

Hansi Flick was full of praise for the teenager after his performance in the win. The manager claimed that the youngster was 'not a kid,' as he had the confidence to change the game on his own. He added that the 17-year-old was 'clever' and helped them win against Real Madrid on Sunday. Flick said (via ESPN):

"He's not a kid. He's doing good. He has the confidence, the self-confidence, the belief in what he can do. Also, he's very clever. He brought us back [into the match] today with his goal, a very important goal. This, at 17 years old, it's really high quality. This is what we want from him."

Kylian Mbappe scored a quick brace (5' and 14') to give Real Madrid a 2-0 lead before goals from Eric Garcia (19') and Lamine Yamal (32'), along with a brace from Raphinha (34' and 45'), gave Barcelona a 4-2 lead at halftime. The Frenchman completed his hat-trick in the second half, but Los Blancos could not get another goal and ended up losing 4-3.

Hansi Flick heaps praise on Barcelona players after Real Madrid win

Hansi Flick praised his Barcelona players, saying they had incredible mentality. He added that while they made mistakes, they were quick to pull themselves together. Flick said (via ESPN):

"The mentality of my team is unbelievable. It's great to see that they have the power to come back. It's fantastic, but this journey we started last year, it's not over. We have to improve a lot. Also the defense. Maybe it's better that we're more stable. But it's not to do with the last four. When we make mistakes, Real have fantastic attackers, they transition well and attack the space behind our center backs."

"It's not easy to defend that when we make mistakes. This is what we have to learn, to defend [better]. But to be honest, every three days a match, it's not easy to train. It's all about recovery. But for now, celebrate this victory; that's for next season. I am happy for this club, the fans. For them, I think it's really fantastic. The atmosphere here is amazing."

Barcelona are now seven points clear of Real Madrid, with just three matches left in the 2024-25season. They next face Espanyol on Thursday (May 15) and can seal the title with a win in the Catalan derby.

