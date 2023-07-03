“We couldn’t be happier!” - Unemployed De Gea shares wedding snap with long-term partner before crucial talks with Manchester United 

David de Gea, whose Manchester United contract ended last month, got married to long-term partner Edurne Garcia over the weekend.

The goalkeeper is currently without a club but remains in talks with the Red Devils regarding an extension. De Gea shared a post-wedding snap with partner Edurne, who is a singer, writing:

"We couldn't be happier!"

De Gea's Manchester United contract came to an end on June 30. The club initially offered him a contract extension, but withdrew the offer once the Spaniard agreed to it. The Red Devils then offered De Gea an extension on reduced terms, which he hasn't yet agreed.

David de Gea's future at the club is set to be decided once he returns to Carrington from his post-season break.

The Spaniard has been a mainstay between the sticks for Manchester United since 2011, keeping 190 clean sheets in 545 appearances. He has been voted the player's player of the year on four occasions and won the Premier League Golden Glove award for 2022-23.

However, one major drawback of his game is that he is not adept with the ball at his feet, which is crucial for manager Erik ten Hag's style of play. Hence, the club are looking for a new goalkeeper and have been linked with the likes of Dustin Bijlow, Andre Onana, and Kevin Trapp.

United are set to hold another set of talks with their long-serving Spanish keeper in the coming days. The player has reportedly attracted interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce and the Saudi Pro League.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Manchester United's transfer plans amidst David de Gea uncertainty

Regardless of David de Gea staying or leaving, Manchester United are expected to make a move for a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer market. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided a crucial update on the matter.

Romano said on Monday's DeBrief podcast (via Caughtoffside):

“He [DDG] will have a conversation with United; it will happen this week. I am sure Manchester United will also speak again with Inter Milan for Andre Onana because there is a concrete conversation but not an official bid for Onana."

Romano added:

“Also, they have other options for a new goalkeeper; it’s not only De Gea or Onana, they have other possibilities. Another option is to sign a different goalkeeper and keep De Gea so to create more competition with a second goalkeeper. But it will all depend on the conversations that will happen this week.”

The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League last season and secured qualification to the UEFA Champions League. Hence, Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the side so they can compete on multiple fronts.

Given the uncertainty regarding David de Gea's Manchester United future, signing a new goalkeeper is, understandably, atop the club's priority list in the summer transfer window.

