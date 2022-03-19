"We have a couple of options" - Jurgen Klopp names 2 players who can replace injured Liverpool star against Nottingham Forest 

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named James Milner and Joe Gomez as potential replacements for injured right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old full-back has been ruled out for weeks after picking up a hamstring injury earlier this week. He is out for the game against Nottingham Forest in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Despite missing his key first-team player Jurgen Klopp is still upbeat about the situation. The German tactician trusts the likes of James Milner, who has been ever-reliable whenever called upon.

Speaking to the press (via Rousing the Kop) ahead of their FA Cup tie against Forest, Jurgen Klopp said:

“We will see how it will take. Of course to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We have Milly (Milner) when he’s not ill anymore, we have Joe [Gomez]. Theoretically we can change systems as well, these kind of things, so we have a couple of options.”

He added:

“If you have a look in the past when Milly has to step in, he did incredibly well. Incredibly well. He just has to be available and then that’s fine.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool's most important players this season. The right-back has contributed two goals and 17 assists this season for the Reds across all competitions. He is also currently leading the assists chart in the Premier League.

However, Liverpool have enough quality to replace Alexander-Arnold in their game against Nottingham Forest. James Milner is one of the most versatile players in the entire squad, while Joe Gomez is an adequate right-back. Klopp has also played youngster Conor Bradley in various instances this season in the domestic cups.

This is Liverpool's first FA Cup quarterfinal under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have a chance to lift their second domestic cup of the season after winning the Carabao Cup last month.

Liverpool have some important games coming up after the international break

The Reds have some important games coming up after the international break which could shape the rest of their season. Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to the Etihad Stadium on the 10th of April to face title rivals Manchester City.

As things stand, Liverpool are a mere point behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League. They also have games against Manchester United and Everton in April.

The Reds have been drawn alongside SL Benfica in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first leg of the tie will be played in Portugal on the 13th of April.

