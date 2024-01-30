“We both cried on the phone” - Jurgen Klopp’s ex-player opens up on how Liverpool manager was once left heartbroken after transfer decision

Former Borussia Dortmund loanee Kevin-Prince Boateng has opened up about his relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. The retired German footballer revealed that the pair cried together on the phone after a failed permanent move to the Bundesliga.

Klopp joined Borussia Dortmund in 2008 after gaining seven years of experience at FSV Mainz. The German outfit signed Boateng on a six-month loan deal in January 2009 and registered ten league appearances.

While speaking on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five podcast, Boateng revealed that Klopp wanted to sign him on a permanent transfer but the club couldn't afford to. The former Ghana international said (as quoted by the Echo):

“I said I will give my life for him. Every player would die for him on the pitch because he gives you that feeling of confidence, that feeling of love as well. I had like six, seven pounds [of weight] more. So he gave me that feeling, so I came [there] and performed.”

The former Barcelona loanee continued:

"You could see already how powerful Klopp was, you know. And he loved me, he invited me to his house but I never went because in the dressing room, it can be a bit tricky, you know."

He added:

“It didn't work out. He called me personally and said we can't buy you, we don't have the money. We both cried on the phone. Like really cried. We had a very good relationship.”

Klopp won two Bundesliga titles, one DFB-Pokal cup, and two DFL-Supercups with Dortmund before joining Liverpool in 2015.

Fabrizio Romano names potential candidate to replace departing Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is a candidate on Liverpool's radar as they prepare for Klopp's departure.

The German boss announced before the weekend that he would be leaving at the end of the season, explaining that he's running out of energy. He is set to cut short his existing deal that runs till 2026.

After the news broke out, Alonso, who scored the equalizing goal in Liverpool's iconic Champions League triumph in 2005, was naturally linked with the role. Leverkusen have been in excellent form this season under the Spaniard, leading the Bundesliga.

Romano has now confirmed that the Merseyside club's hierarchy are considering Alonso as a potential replacement for Klopp. He told GiveMeSport:

"From what I'm hearing, for sure, Xabi Alonso is a candidate they are considering. At the moment, there are no concrete conversations, so it is too early to say if Xabi Alonso will be the next Liverpool manager. But, for sure, he is a candidate."