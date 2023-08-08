“We'd rip that camera out" - Filmmaker says Manchester United's Mason Greenwood's entourage threatened him for recording training footage

Manchester United star Mason Greenwood's entourage allegedly threatened a filmmaker when he was recording the 21-year-old's training session under his dad’s supervision.

Recently, a clip of the Manchester United player training on his own resurfaced on the internet. Greenwood has been training away from Carrington with the club's permission as he's awaiting a decision from the Red Devils.

Thus, filmmaker and YouTuber John Gubba recently disclosed that Greenwood’s entourage threatened to destroy his equipment if he kept recording the Englishman's training session.

“If you weren’t surrounded by witnesses we would rip that camera out of your hand and destroy your equipment," John Gubba stated about the incident (via The Sun).

The YouTuber affirmed that the location was a "publicly accessible venue with no security” and “away from United." In addition to that, he also said that Mason Greenwood is currently “clearly far from peak condition."

Last January, Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United after he was charged with attempted rape, assault, and coercive behavior.

Consequently, after a year of investigation and inquiry, the charges were dropped against Greenwood in February. However, Manchester United are yet to make a decision on the future of their former Wonderkid.

Manchester United teammates think Mason Greenwood deserves a second chance

It's been more than 18 months since Mason Greenwood was suspended by Manchester United, last year. However, the 21-year-old is currently awaiting the board's decision on his future after the charges were dropped against him.

Amid all the chaos, players at Old Trafford think that Greenwood should get a second chance because he's innocent in front of the law. Moreover, they are also looking forward to supporting and protecting the 21-year-old if he wears the Red Devils shirt again.

“All the players believe he deserves a second chance because he’s innocent in the eyes of the law. He didn’t have the opportunity to clear his name in court because the charges were dropped, so the players feel like he has been left in limbo. They know it will be difficult but they are willing to support him through it, and protect him," a source told The Sun.

The source also revealed that the senior players admit that the 21-year-old has made a lot of mistakes. However, after talking to the people close to him, they believe that he has grown up a lot in the past 18 months.