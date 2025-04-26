“We are dead”, “Scares me” - Barcelona fans worried after 23-year-old star is named in Copa del Rey final line-up vs Real Madrid

Barcelona fans are troubled by Hansi Flick's decision to include 23-year-old full-back Gerard Martin in the starting lineup to face Real Madrid. Both teams are now at Estadio La Cartuja, where they will battle for glory in the Copa del Rey final today (April 26).
Martin has stepped in to deputize for Alejandro Balde, who is the usual left-back in Flick's tactical setups. However, the full-back sustained a hamstring injury during Barca's match against Leganes on April 12. He has not been available ever since, as he works hard to return to full fitness, and Flick has had to make do with Martin.
The 23-year-old has been a regular player in the team since Balde's injury. He has now made a total of 12 starts for the club this season, with seven coming in LaLiga, three in the UEFA Champions League, and two in Copa del Rey. He has now been given another start against a massive club in Real Madrid, and fans are not certain about his abilities.
They took to social media before the game to express their dissatisfaction in Hansi Flick's decision to include him. They shared comments like these:
"Gerard Martin, we are dead💀💀💀" a fan was worried.
"Gerard Martin scares me" another was troubled.
Barcelona will hope to make it three wins in three against Real Madrid this season
Barcelona will hope that they can make it three wins out of three over Real Madrid at Estadio La Cartuja today. The Blaugrana have enjoyed two brilliant wins over their eternal rivals this season, and another one could be on the cards.
The first was a 4-0 trouncing that stumped Los Blancos and their fans at the Santiago Bernabeu in October 2024. Madrid's attack was stifled entirely, as Barca kept a clean sheet and overpowered them in the final third.
It wasn't luck, either, as Barcelona repeated the same feat in the Supercopa de Espana final in January 2025, as they beat Real Madrid 5-2. It hardly mattered that Los Blancos scored first in that game, as once again, the capital giants had no answer to their Catalan counterparts in the final third.
This will give Barcelona a good feeling going into the Copa del Rey final, where they could hand Real another beating. The two clubs have one more meeting this season in La Liga, which will certainly be a title decider as they both sit firmly in the title race.