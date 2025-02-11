"We have to decide if we take him" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides fitness update on Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ahead of Merseyside derby

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has provided injury updates on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez ahead of their Merseyside derby clash against Everton. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League at Goodison Park on Wednesday, February 12.

Alexander-Arnold missed the Reds' last two games due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during their 2-0 win over Bournemouth (February 1). While the England international has returned to team training, it remains to be seen if he makes the final matchday squad against Everton.

Meanwhile, Joe Gomez returned to Liverpool's starting XI against Plymouth Argyle in their FA Cup clash over the weekend. He had previously missed the Reds' last 11 games due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, he suffered a thigh injury to the same leg in the first half and has been ruled out for the Everton clash.

During the pre-match press conference, Slot said (via Liverpool's official website):

“Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not ‘sessions’, a session, yesterday. So, let’s see how he is today. He will train, hopefully, with us again and then we have to decide if we take him to the game, yes or no."

He added:

“Joe, it’s the same leg where he had the injury last time. We are still assessing that but he will definitely not be available tomorrow."

Conor Bradley is expected to start at right-back against Everton in Alexander-Arnold's place if Slot decides not to risk the latter.

"I hope I don't experience it tomorrow" - Arne Slot on Liverpool's record at Goodison Park ahead of Everton clash

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is expecting a difficult challenge ahead of his side's upcoming Merseyside derby showdown against Everton. Recent history at Goodison Park suggests form goes out of the window with both sets of fans playing a pivotal role during this fixture.

The Reds suffered a 2-0 loss against the Toffees at Goodison Park last season in April, which dealt a massive blow to their title aspirations. This ended their 12-game unbeaten run against Everton, in which they had won three games, and drawn nine.

Slot said (via Liverpool ECHO):

"It definitely tells you how difficult it is for both teams to win. David Moyes did incredibly well but in the last few seasons, they were not competing for top four anymore. Normally Liverpool get more points against teams around Everton. That tells you how difficult it is. I know derbies are always difficult. Fans bring the best out of players. I have experienced this many times but I hope I don't experience it tomorrow!"

The Reds will aim to make the most of their game in hand against Everton to extend their lead at the top of the table. They are currently at the summit of the PL standings with 56 points from 23 games, six points above second-placed Arsenal.

