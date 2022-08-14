"We demand urgent and radical change" - Manchester United Supporters Trust blames Glazers Family for 'decade of decline' 

The Manchester United Supporters Trust has pinned the blame for the sliding standards and performance of the club on the owners, The Glazers family. In a statement released late last night after a humiliating 4-0 loss against Brentford in the Premier League, the Supporters Trust blamed the owners for a new low in the 'decade of decline'.

Expressing their anguish after a second consecutive loss of the season and a seventh consecutive away loss, the M.U.S.T. statement asked for 'urgent and radical' changes. The Trust asked the fans to raise their voice as one and demand accountability from the owners. The Trust said:

''On behalf of Manchester United fans everywhere, we demand urgent and radical change. And we as fans - all of us - need to stick together. Fans unity, with one voice aimed at the owners and the club, is needed more than ever right now.''

The statement further added:

''What we have witnessed tonight is an embarrassment - no, a humiliation - for Manchester United fans. And yet in many ways it was not a surprise. It feels like the culmination of a long-term direction of travel.''

''MUST hold the owners of the Club primarily responsible for this new low in our decade of decline. Sir Alex papered over the cracks, but since 2013 the consequences of our owners has been plain to see.'' [sic]

The Red Devils' fans have been calling for a change in ownership and the Glazers family to move out, blaming them for milking the club and not giving enough in return. The 'Glazers out' campaign is only gaining wind as the club slips to another low match after match since last season.

However, the Manchester United Supporters Trust said they would continue supporting the club's shirt and defending it no matter what. The statement added:

''Finally, as the fans in the ground today showed, we will always support the shirts. Support the team, and defend the club. Our flag is deepest red, and we will never die.'' [sic]

Inter Milan and AC Milan reject Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports Italia correspondent Tancredi Palmeri has claimed that Serie A top clubs Inter Milan and AC Milan have rejected Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo for a potential move.

The 37-year-old Portuguese international is desperately looking to move out of Old Trafford as he wishes to play in the Champions League in the twilight years of his professional career. However, he has been rejected by all the clubs his agent approached for a potential move, possibly because of his age and wage structure.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 24 goals for the Red Devils last season despite it being one of the worst seasons for the club. Ronaldo has one year left on his contract at Old Trafford as he seeks a move out before the end of the summer transfer window.

