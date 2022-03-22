"We can't depend on Ronaldo every week" - Sammy Mcllroy says goals have 'got to come from other areas' for Manchester United 

Former Manchester United midfielder Sammy McIlroy has stated that the Red Devils cannot "depend on (Cristiano) Ronaldo every week." He stressed that other players at the club need to contribute as well.

The Portuguese joined Manchester United last summer from Juventus. He is currently the club's top scorer with 18 goals in 33 matches in all competitions. The next best is Bruno Fernandes, who has scored nine goals in 37 matches.

Speaking to Mirror, McIlroy said:

“Ronaldo has come in and he’s still a fantastic player, there’s no doubt about that. He’s had a fantastic career and is still the leading scorer, but we can’t depend on Ronaldo every week because of his age. He’s second to none but if Ronaldo is not scoring where are the other goals going to come from?"

He mentioned other players at the club and talked about Fernandes' dip in form as well.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Bruno Fernandes' stats since joining the Premier League compared to his teammates Bruno Fernandes' stats since joining the Premier League compared to his teammates 🎩 https://t.co/SO3cXGKvUD

He said:

"Edinson Cavani has been injured for the majority of the season and Anthony Elanga has come in and shown lots of promise, but we can’t depend on a young kid to win us games every week. The goals have got to come from other areas."

McIlroy added:

"Bruno Fernandes was a breath of fresh air when he came in, one of the best signings United have ever made in my eyes when he first arrived. But even he’s dropped a level from the brilliant standard he set.”

A big international break for Cristiano Ronaldo before returning to Manchester United

While the current international break is filled with friendlies for most nations, some are engaged in crucial fixtures. The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers are set to take place during this break.

Portugal face Turkey on Thursday, 24 March in their four-team group. If they win, they will face Italy or North Macedonia for a final chance to make it to the Qatar World Cup.

Needless to say, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will look to help his side qualify for what could potentially be his last World Cup.

After the break, he will return to try to help Manchester United reach fourth spot in the Premier League. They currently sit in sixth spot, four points off fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

It is set to be a big few months for the Portuguese star at both club and national level.

