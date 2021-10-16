"We deserved to lose" - Paul Pogba says Manchester United 'need to change' after conceding 'stupid goals' in Leicester City loss

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has slammed his side for their disappointing performance against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. United suffered a 4-2 defeat at Leicester City.

The Red Devils took the lead, thanks to a stunning long-range strike from Mason Greenwood in the 18th minute. Leicester City equalised in the 30th minute through Youri Tielemans. Turkish defender Caglar Sonyucu then gave Leicester City the lead in the 74th minute. But Marcus Rashford equalised for United four minutes later.

Jamie Vardy restored Leicester City's lead just a minute later. Patson Daka then added the icing on the cake, scoring Leicester City's fourth goal in second-half stoppage time. That left Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba frustrated with his team's performance. He said in a post-match press conference:

'We've had these kinds of games for a long time. We have not found the problem, conceding easy goals; we need to be more mature, play with more experience and arrogance in a good way. We need to find something, we need to change."

Manchester United's defeat to Leicester City was their second of the season in the Premier League. The Red Devils have won two, lost two and drawn one of their last five games in the league.

United's latest result is likely to increase the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has been heavily criticised for his tactics and team selection in recent weeks. Solskjaer's job could be on the line unless he is able to turn things around at Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

Manchester United's lack of consistency could lead to Paul Pogba rejecting a new contract

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has less than a year remaining on his current contract with the club. Thus far, he is yet to agree a contract extension.

Most fans and pundits believed Pogba would extend his contract after witnessing United's incredible summer transfer window. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have, however, endured a difficult start to their 2021-22 campaign. The 28-year-old has made a rousing start to the season, but his club has struggled for consistency.

That means Pogba could run down the remainder of his contract and become a free agent next summer. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid. So it remains to be seen what Pogba does next summer.

