"We deserved that" - Manchester United star admits they were 'passive' and let Arsenal 'control the game completely' in the second half

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes his team allowed Arsenal to control the game in the second half of the two teams' Premier League contest.

The Red Devils visited the Gunners for the most-anticipated league clash of the weekend on Sunday (January 22). They took a 1-0 lead after just 17 minutes through Marcus Rashford, but Eddie Nketiah equalized for the hosts just seven minutes later.

Bukayo Saka then handed Arsenal the lead in the 53rd minute, but United fought back through Lisandro Martinez's head close to the hour mark. Nketiah ultimately settled the contest with a clever finish in the last minute of regulation to give his side all three points.

Speaking after the match, Shaw admitted that Manchester United were too passive in the second half of the match at the Emirates. He told Sky Sports (as quoted by GOAL):

"In the second half we deserved that, we were a bit passive and let them control the game completely.

"To concede right at the end is gutting. We were fighting to the last second but we have to concentrate for the full game and one lapse in concentration could cost you a goal."

Second-half stats suggest Arsenal dominated Manchester United in incredible win

Luke Shaw's honest assessment of Manchester United's second-half display against Arsenal on Sunday was backed by the statistics as well.

The Gunners held 65% possession in the second 45 minutes and had 14 shots, out of which three were on target. United, meanwhile, mustered just four shots and two on target after the interval.

Mikel Arteta's side also won six corners to the Red Devils' three, created two big chances to none by the visitors and hit the woodwork once. They completed 84% of their 281 attempted passes, while Erik ten Hag's troops completed just 106 of their 152 pass attempts for an accuracy of 70%.

All of this ultimately helped Arsenal pick up a largely deserved victory on the basis of their second-half performance. They now have 50 points from 19 matches and are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings with a game in hand.

Manchester United, meanwhile, remain fourth with 39 points from 20 matches, level with third-placed Newcastle United.

Both teams will next be seen in FA Cup fourth-round action. The Gunners will take on Manchester City on January 27, while United will meet Reading the following night.

