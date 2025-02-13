“We were not desperately looking for a player” - Barcelona sporting director Deco opens up on failed transfer pursuit of Marcus Rashford

Barcelona sporting director Deco has opened up about the Catalan giants' failed transfer pursuit of Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United winger looked to be on the verge of a move to Spain, but he ended up staying in England, joining Aston Villa on loan instead.

There were rumors that the Blaugrana were seriously interested in Rashford. The 27-year-old also had a strong preference for Barca, despite other interested parties in his services. However, it was reported that his wages would make it difficult for Barcelona to complete a move for him.

Deco has now spoken about their plans to move for Rashford, admitting that the winger had not been a "priority" for them. The sporting director told Spanish outlet SPORT (via 90min):

"The winter transfer market is always difficult... It is true that Rashford was mentioned, that he could have come, but we were not desperately looking for a player either. We knew that we were getting players back, that others were going to reach their best form. If he could have come it would have been good, but it was not a priority."

Marcus Rashford was courted by clubs across Europe, including Como and Borussia Dortmund. However, a move to Aston Villa, who could afford his services on loan, concluded the transfer window with the 27-year-old at another club for the first time in his career.

"Close to the team" - Hansi Flick on Barcelona star

Hansi Flick has told Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati what he needs to do in order to return to the starting lineup at the Lluis Companys. The 22-year-old has struggled with serious injuries in recent years, which have hampered his development at the club.

While he has returned to fitness, he has struggled to find much playing time, due to the impressive attacking trident in the first team. Unseating players like Raphinha and Lamine Yamal has proven difficult for Fati.

Speaking about the winger, Flick said (via ESPN):

"What I can say is that he's on a really good way. He's close to the team... This is, yeah, it's tough work for us, and also for him, but he's doing good and is close to the team."

This season, Fati has played just eight games for Barcelona, starting just one match. He has not played a league game since November 2024.

