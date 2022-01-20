"We destroyed them in the first half" - Thomas Frank rues Brentford's missed chances, believes Manchester United were 'unbelievably lucky'

Brentford manager Thomas Frank made no secret of his frustration after his team's 3-1 defeat at home to Manchester United in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Danish manager said that his side 'destroyed' the Red Devils in the first half, and believes Ralf Rangnick's men were 'lucky' to claim all three points.

Brentford dominated proceedings in the first half against United. The Bees created many goalscoring opportunities in the first half, but were unable to find a way past David de Gea. United then took the lead in the 55th minute, thanks to Anthony Elanga.

Mason Greenwood doubled the Red Devils' advantage seven minutes later before Marcus Rashford scored his first goal under Rangnick to make it 3-0 in the 76th minute. Ivan Toney netted a consolation strike for Brentford in the 85th minute as Frank was left to rue his side's missed opportunities.

'They (Manchester United) are unbelievably lucky. I know all the crap about taking chances. They changed the system against little Brentford," said Thomas Frank in a post-match press conference.

Brentford registered eight shots on target to United's five. The Bees, though, were unable to get past De Gea, who once again proved to be Uniter's saviour. The Spaniard produced many stunning saves in the first half to keep Brentford from taking the lead.

United's latest victory has taken them to within two points of fourth-placed West Ham United in the league table, with a game in hand over David Moyes' side. The Red Devils remain in seventh place in the points table. They are level on points with sixth-placed Arsenal, and one behind fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United's youngsters produce the goods against Brentford

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been heavily criticised for his inability to get the best out of the club's youngsters.

The likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho have struggled to impact games since the German tactician took over the reins in late November. United's youngsters, though, produced the goods against Brentford.

Swedish winger Anthony Elanga scored his first of the season to open the scoring for United. Mason Greenwood ended an eight-game league drought when he scored the second against Frank's side. Rashford registered his first goal in seven games across competitions.

It was not the most emphatic of performances from Rangnick's men. However, the German will be thrilled with the performances of his young players. He will hope that the likes of Rashford and Greenwood can build on that as the season wears on.

