"We didn’t expect him to go" - Liverpool star admits he was surprised by Roberto Firmino's decision to leave the club

Liverpool defensive midfielder Fabinho recently said that the Reds dressing room was shocked at Roberto Firmino's decision to leave the club at the end of the ongoing season.

Firmino's imminent departure brings to an end a glorious chapter in the Reds' history. His final curtain call is scheduled for this weekend when Jurgen Klopp's men face Southampton, whose relegation has already been confirmed.

Firmino, whose contract is set to expire in the summer, leaves behind a legacy etched deep into the hearts of his teammates and a fanbase that adores him fiercely.

During his final Anfield appearance on Saturday, Firmino scored an 89th minute equalizer in their 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. He received an overwhelming outpouring of love from the Liverpool faithful, who stayed at the ground for a long time applauding the forward.

Fabinho, who plays for Brazil alongside Firmino, confessed his shock and that of the Anfield dressing room at Firmino's unexpected decision. While talking to Sky Sports News, he said (via LiverpoolEcho):

"This season, we were always asking him when he would sign a new contract: ‘Come on, we want you to sign and stay with us’. We didn’t expect him to go. He’s 31 years old so he has a lot to do. He can still play his best football at that age, he’s young."

"We didn’t expect this decision to be made but he had to go and sometimes we saw that he was not happy because of the injuries as well. He’s someone who usually doesn’t get injured and he struggled a little bit with the injuries."

With resignation, the Liverpool midfielder noted:

"We already know he won’t stay, it was an emotional week for all of us and the only thing is I wish the very best for him and his family."

A Real Madrid move could be on the cards for Liverpool superstar Roberto Firmino

According to SPORT (via The Kop Times), Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Firmino on a free transfer in the summer.

The potential move to the Bernabeu presents a significant turning point in Firmino's illustrious career. As a club celebrated for its rich history of success and pedigree, the Spanish giants offer Firmino a unique opportunity to cement his status as a global icon.

The Brazilian forward would also be a great stylistic fit for Los Blancos, given his inclination to drop off the last line and combine with the midfielders. Firmino is similar in that regard to Karim Benzema, who is likely to remain the first-choice striker at Real Madrid next season.

