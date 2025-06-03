“We didn’t have the relationship we have now” - Lamine Yamal talks about how his bond changed with Lewandowski at Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has opened up on how his relationship with Robert Lewandowski has evolved since his move to the first team. The youngster revealed the duo had grown close after playing together and even met on vacations.
During a conversation with COPE, Yamal said he was not close to Lewandowski during his days in the academy. He added he was happy to have linked up well with the veteran striker on the pitch, saying (via GOAL):
“When I was a youth academy player, we didn't have the relationship we have now. We play together, we train together... We've met up many times off the pitch, we sometimes meet on vacation.”
Speaking to Spanish broadcaster El Partidazo on Monday, June 2, Yamal addressed the reported Ballon d'Or race between him and Ousmane Dembele. He also does not think the upcoming Spain vs France semifinal in the UEFA Nations League should have any bearing on the race for the individual award. He said (via GOAL):
"I am confident that we [Spain] will win on Thursday, but whether we win or not, I would still vote for the best player in the world. If Thursday doesn’t go the way I want or Dembele wants, then what? You’re voting for someone else who plays on Sunday? I’m the kind of person who votes for the best player over the whole year. But if people want to risk it all on one game, well… we can play that game then."
Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are reported to be the front-runners for the Ballon d'Or this year.
Robert Lewandowski sends Ballon d'Or message to Barcelona teammate Lamine Yamal
Robert Lewandowski spoke to Mundo9 Deportivo earlier this week and backed Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or. However, he also warned the Barcelona teenager that there were many other factors affecting the results of a Ballon d'Or race. He said (via GOAL):
"He has a chance, of course, but there are other things that are very important about the Ballon d'Or. It depends on the rules they have this year. Every year, you have different rules. It depends on who they want and what the rules are this season. For me it would be nice if a Barcelona player won the Ballon d'Or, but in the end you're not sure what the important rules are this season."
Robert Lewandowski was in the running for the 2020 Ballon d'Or before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.