“We didn’t do what we were supposed to do” – Liverpool star makes brutal admission about team after Brentford defeat

Liverpool star Andy Robertson reacted to the team's brutal 3-1 defeat against Brentford in the Premier League. An own goal from Ibrahima Konate started a horrendous night for the Reds. Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo added to the misery.

While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back at the start of the second half, it was nothing more than a consolation. The Reds are now in the sixth spot with 28 points from 17 games and are a massive 15 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Speaking after the game, left-back Robertson said (via Mirror):

“Obviously we didn't do what we were supposed to do. It's as simple as that. We didn't have any runners in-behind, we didn't have anyone high and wide, we didn't have anyone in spaces, we couldn't keep the ball, we lost the second balls, balls in-behind they dealt with, set-pieces they dealt with."

The Liverpool star added:

“So yeah, when you all add all those things up, you're never going to get a result at this place. We knew what Brentford are good at, it's not hard to work out what they're good at, and they're very consistent at it. We were prepared as to what we were expecting but obviously just struggled with it."

Jason Soutar @jbsoutar



Man City - 16/19

Arsenal - 7/5

Newcastle - 45/1

Man Utd - 50/1

Liverpool - 80/1

Spurs - 279/1

Chelsea - 500/1



[@oddschecker] Premier League title winner odds:Man City - 16/19Arsenal - 7/5Newcastle - 45/1Man Utd - 50/1Liverpool - 80/1Spurs - 279/1Chelsea - 500/1 Premier League title winner odds:🔵 Man City - 16/19🔴 Arsenal - 7/5⚫️ Newcastle - 45/1🔴 Man Utd - 50/1🔴 Liverpool - 80/1⚪️ Spurs - 279/1🔵 Chelsea - 500/1[@oddschecker] https://t.co/QFB0vY2soT

He continued:

"Set-pieces were a huge weapon for them, the first two goals came from that, that's hugely disappointing from our point of view. You go in at half-time at 2-0 down and you have to fight an uphill battle."

Andy Robertson said Brentford deserved the win against Liverpool

Brentford FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Andy Robertson claimed that Liverpool had a positive start in the second half and a good spell after the break. Brentford thoroughly deserved all three points. He said:

"We tried, the first 15-20 minutes of the second half I thought we pushed well, we got a goal, we obviously got one chalked off, we had a couple of half chances and then we started to commit more bodies forward the later it got and we got hit on the counter-attack."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



They're currently 7th in the table, ahead of Chelsea.



Give Thomas Frank his credit Brentford have beaten Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool this season, and also drew against Chelsea and Spurs.They're currently 7th in the table, ahead of Chelsea.Give Thomas Frank his credit Brentford have beaten Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool this season, and also drew against Chelsea and Spurs.They're currently 7th in the table, ahead of Chelsea.Give Thomas Frank his credit 👏 https://t.co/Xzjeqy0Rc9

He continued:

"I don't think we can have any complaints about the result today, about where the three points went, I think Brentford deserved it and that's why we find ourselves in the position that we're in.”

