"We have a different style of play" - Diogo Jota explains why Liverpool are a better team than they were last season

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has explained how their new midfield has helped them change their playing style and improve their results this season.

The Reds had a disappointing 2022-23 season where they finished fifth in the Premier League. They then revamped their midfield completely in the summer, with the likes of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho parting ways. They signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

This has seen a major upturn in the Merseysiders' form as they have lost just one game out of 13 across competitions this season.

Ahead of their clash against Nottingham Forest at Anfield on Sunday (October 29), Jota explained how their new style has adapted well against low blocks, saying (via Mirror):

“I think we have developed a lot as a team - and we are focussed now on this, let’s say, new idea. Obviously with the midfield now being a lot different, we have a different style of play that maybe suits us when we play against a lower block and more defensive teams."

Reflecting on Liverpool's results this season, Jota added:

“It’s getting better. The results are the most important thing and we have been doing things right up until now and we want to continue in that way."

“Obviously people are expecting us to win all the time, especially these kinds of games, and we as professionals have to prove that on the pitch. That is the responsibility of playing in a team like Liverpool. It is the hardest part - but I believe here at Anfield we can win the match.”

The Reds are fourth in the Premier League, six points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur, ahead of their game against Nottingham.

Liverpool hoping to make the most of relatively easier run

The Reds have had a stellar start to the season and their next set of fixtures could help them maintain their momentum. They are set to host 15th-placed Nottingham on Sunday before facing Bournemouth away in the EFL Cup fourth round on November 1.

Liverpool will then travel to face 18th-placed Luton Town in the league on November 5 before clashing against Toulouse in the UEFA Europa League four days later. They will then host Brentford in the league in their final game before November's international break.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his side are in a good position after this fixtures as they will return to travel to face Manchester City at the Etihad on November 25.

Along with being in the top four in the Premier League, Liverpool also lead their Europa League group.