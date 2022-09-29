"We dispute Hummel's claim" - Qatar's Supreme Committee releases statement against Denmark's FIFA World Cup kit sponsors

Via a strongly-worded statement, Qatar's Supreme Committee has disputed Denmark’s 2022 FIFA World Cup kit sponsor Hummel’s claims about the host country’s human rights violations.

On September 28, Hummel revealed that they made the conscious choice of dialing down all the details for Denmark’s new 2022 FIFA World Cup jerseys. They claimed that the decision was taken to reduce visibility, as they didn’t want to be seen in a tournament that had cost thousands of people their lives.

Qatar's Supreme Committee has responded to the iconic kit manufacturer’s accusation, declaring that 30,000 workers were adequately protected while they built stadiums around the country for the World Cup. The statement read (via GiveMeSport):

“Since winning the right to host the FIFA World Cup, the SC has worked diligently alongside the Qatari government to ensure that the tournament delivers a lasting social legacy."

It further noted:

“For that reason, we dispute Hummel’s claim that this tournament has cost thousands of people their lives. Furthermore, we whole-heartedly reject the trivialising our genuine commitment to protect the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who built FIFA World Cup™️ stadiums and other tournament projects.”

It continued:

“That same commitment now extends to 150,000 workers across various tournament services and 40,000 workers in the hospitality sector."

It also noted:

“The onus should always be on countries to do more to protect the rights of peoples all over the world, including in Denmark. The SC’s work is recognised by numerous entities within the international human rights community as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives. Qatar’s reforms are acknowledged by the ILO and ITUC as a benchmark in the region. Like every country, progress on these issues is a journey without a finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey.”

The statement concluded by disclosing:

“We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and work with the SC, and to ensure that this is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.”

At least 60 migrant workers arrested in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

At least 60 migrant workers, deployed for FIFA World Cup responsibilities, were arrested in August, according to London-based labor rights group Equidem (via Forbes). The workers were allegedly arrested for protesting working conditions. The workers reportedly alleged that they went without getting their due salary for as long as seven months.

The Qatari authorities even deported some of the foreign workers. An official confirmed the arrests, claiming that the workers were in violation of public safety laws.

Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll



Well done Cantona for calling it out. So far over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar building the infrastructure for the World Cup.Well done Cantona for calling it out. So far over 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar building the infrastructure for the World Cup.Well done Cantona for calling it out. 🙌👏 https://t.co/nkviaJ4eYc

Qatar has employed thousands of migrant workers since winning the bid to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup back in 2010. With their support, the country has built seven state-of-the-art stadiums, a new airport, and other multibillion-dollar projects.

