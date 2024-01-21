"That's just beautiful to see", "We will be seated after all" - Barcelona fans react as 16-year-old star makes La Liga debut against Real Betis

Barcelona talent Pau Cubarsi made his La Liga debut against Real Betis on January 21, and this has sparked some excitement among Blaugranes.

Fans are pleased with Xavi's decision to include the 16-year-old in the starting lineup, particularly for a significant game. Barca are hoping to keep in touch with Girona and Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Cubarsi started his youth career with Girona in 2014 and joined Barcelona's academy in 2018. He went on to become the third-youngest player to debut in the UEFA Youth League for the Blaugrana.

Expand Tweet

The manager has rewarded the youngster with a slot in the starting lineup. This has led Barcelona fans to react and express their anticipation and support on social media as one wrote on X:

"Cubarsi gets his first start!!!! That’s just beautiful to see. Good to know that even in this dark times, Xavi still trusts the yutes."

Another added:

"We will be seated after all"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Fans show excitement with Cubarsi's starting lineup slot.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona fans were pleased to see the youngster in the starting lineup:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some fans were very excited:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other fans added:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Xavi Hernandez optimistic about Barcelona's La Liga chances

Barca's journey in La Liga this season has not been easy, with the team currently sitting 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Despite racking up a concerning five draws and two losses so far, manager Xavi Hernandez has remained optimistic about their title prospects.

It doesn't help the club that Girona have exceeded expectations this season and sit well above them. They are also trailing behind Real Madrid but this has not dampened his optimism, as he told reporters before the Real Betis match (via GOAL):

"We face the second half of the season full of optimism. The situation is not easy, it is a tough one because there’s a big gap between us and Madrid or Girona. But we think coming back from it to win La Liga is a doable thing, and we’ll try it."

The recent string of unconvincing results has also led to circulating rumors about Xavi's future at Camp Nou. Bu he has made it clear that he is not yet on his way out, saying:

"The day my players no longer follow me, I'll pack my bags and leave. When someone tells me there's a problem, I'll leave."

As they prepare to face Real Betis, Barca will hope they can narrow the gap with Girona and Real Madrid, while regaining their footing in the race for the title.