"We don’t know how long" - Jurgen Klopp provides fresh Mo Salah injury update after the Liverpool star picked up knock in AFCON fixture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on Mohamed Salah's injury, which he suffered on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

While the extent of the Egyptian superstar's injury remains unclear, Klopp has stayed optimistic about his team's prospects in his absence. The German tactician shared his thoughts in a conversation with Sky Sports, explaining that they were accustomed to playing without Salah during AFCON (via Mirror):

"In the last AFCON we were missing both Mo and Sadio [Mane] when Senegal played Egypt in the final so for us, it’s normal. We’ve already played a few games without him already this season, we played against West Ham without him and we have alternatives."

Despite missing a key player like Salah, while dealing with concerns around the Egyptian's injury, Klopp has revealed that he is not too worried:

"It’s not a problem where we’re scrambling to see how we can replace Mo. He’s away, he’s injured as well, we don’t know how long that will take but I’m happy with the team we have today. It’s not the best bench we’ve ever had but there are good players on the bench and we can hopefully stay fit and look towards the next game after this one."

The Liverpool manager has also revealed that he has placed his trust in the younger players to help them through their injury concerns:

"We have had these two for so long now, Curtis has been with us for a long time, Harvey as well - they’re young but they already have a lot of miles in them, a lot of experience. It’s all fine, they’re experienced enough, everyone has to show up and play the way we want to play."

Salah has been a key player for the Reds this season, registering 18 goals and nine assists in 27 games across competitions this season.

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah sidelined for Egypt's upcoming AFCON Matches

Mohamed Salah is set to miss Egypt's next two fixtures in the Africa Cup of Nations, following an injury he picked up in the recent match against Ghana. The Liverpool forward has been ruled out due to a back muscle strain.

The Egypt Football Association announced (via Mirror):

"Mohamed Salah suffers a strain in his back muscle and will miss two matches in the African Nations.

"The x-rays that Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, underwent, showed that he suffered a strain in the posterior muscle, and he will miss the team’s next two matches in the African Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification."

Salah's absence will be a concern for Egypt during the tournament as he helped them salvage an important point against Mozambique. The Liverpool forward notably stepped in with a last-minute penalty to secure a 2-2 draw against the side to keep them in the competition.

They will next face group leaders Cape Verde in their final group game on January 22.