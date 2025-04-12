  • home icon
  "We don't know" - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal star could now miss Real Madrid clash after picking up injury in Brentford draw

“We don’t know” - Mikel Arteta says Arsenal star could now miss Real Madrid clash after picking up injury in Brentford draw

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Apr 12, 2025 21:48 GMT
Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg - Source: Getty
Arsenal FC v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that star midfielder Thomas Partey is now doubtful for their UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid. The Ghana international was in action for the Gunners as they played out a 1-1 draw against Brentford to drop points for a second successive league game.

Partey scored his side's only goal in front of a packed Emirates Stadium but had to come off minutes later with some discomfort. The 31-year-old played at right-back in the game and was replaced by Jurrien Timber after his injury in the second half.

In an interview after the game, Arteta revealed that the former Atletico Madrid man could be unavailable for the trip to Madrid on Wednesday. He told BBC Sport that the experienced midfielder felt something, and he did not want to take any risks with him, hence his decision to take him off.

also-read-trending Trending
“He [Partey] had an issue, so we took him out, we did not want to take any risks. He felt something, so we made a decision, We don’t know [if he will be OK for Wednesday]. I haven’t spoken doctors yet.”

Thomas Partey had a near-flawless game in midfield in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal tie against Real Madrid, which they won 3-0. The midfielder would have been expected to play a starring role in the second leg, as well, but may not feature for the Gunners.

Arteta will hope that his squad has enough to cover for the absence of Partey if the Ghanaian midfielder does not return to fitness in time for the game. He has so far appeared 45 times for the Gunners and remains a key player for the club.

Arsenal dealt major blows in Brentford draw

Arsenal have been dealt severe blows on and off the pitch in the aftermath of their Premier League clash with Brentford. Goals from Thomas Partey for Arsenal and Yoane Wissa for Brentford ensured that the game ended 1-1 at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side finished the game with ten men after Jorginho picked up an injury in the closing stages. With the club having exhausted all their substitutions, the Italian midfielder was forced to leave the pitch with a suspected broken rib, leaving his side one man short.

The draw against Brentford puts Arsenal ten points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. The Gunners are unlikely to win the league title this season, with their rivals needing just a few more points to be crowned as champions.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
