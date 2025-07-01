"We don’t know if it will mean anything" - Pundit makes interesting claim about Cristiano Ronaldo after new Al Nassr deal

Former Premier League striker Louis Saha believes Cristiano Ronaldo's focus has shifted to the 2026 FIFA World Cup now after penning a new contract at Al Nassr. He also opined that the Portuguese superstar made the right call by not joining any side playing at the FIFA Club World Cup.
Speaking to Coin Poker, Saha pointed out that Ronaldo thought differently from other players and loved to prove, time and again, why he was one of the best ever. He added that it was good to see him win the UEFA Nations League recently and said (via GOAL):
"With Cristiano Ronaldo, nobody knows. Nobody knows because it's always up to him. He's still proving to the world that he's a great player even now. He's showing it not just with Al Nassr, but with Portugal. To see him lift the Nations League trophy, it was amazing. Logic is different with this guy. Thinking about the World Cup, I think he's already planning to be there.
"I would love to see him on that stage and I think he's been clever not to go to the Club World Cup. It's physically impossible for a player of his stature to gamble on a competition like this. We don't know if it will mean anything, whatever the finances are. For people who want to see the best World Cup we can, it's great he's kept himself safe and has rested. Ronaldo still puts on a great show, and he'll be as fit and competitive as possible at the World Cup."
Cristiano Ronaldo won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal this summer, scoring in the semifinal against Germany and the final against Spain.
Cristiano Ronaldo makes World Cup comment after new Al Nassr deal
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Al Nassr's media team after signing a contract extension with them. He said that he wanted to get enough rest before returning to the pitch for the Saudi Pro League side next season. He also admitted that he wanted to keep himself ready for the FIFA World Cup next summer and said (via ESPN):
"I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup, at the end of the season. So I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team."
Ronaldo's new deal at Al Nassr will keep him at the club until 2027. His contract was set to expire last month, and he received offers to join clubs playing in the FIFA Club World Cup. However, he chose to stay put.