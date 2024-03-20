“We don’t necessarily feel that there is a big gap” - Andreas Pereira appears to aim cheeky trophy dig at England ahead of Brazil showdown

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira has aimed a dig at England ahead of their friendly meeting with Brazil on March 24, referencing the Three Lions' failure to win trophies. The Brazil international is set for a return to action with the Selecao after a six-year absence from the national team setup.

Brazil are in a new era of international football after Dorival Junior was appointed as their substantive manager following Fernando Diniz's interim spell. The new manager has invited a number of new faces and forgotten names to the squad for their friendlies this month.

Former Manchester United star Andreas Pereira has spent the majority of his senior career in the English top flight, where he has established himself as a quality player.

The 28-year-old revealed that he does not believe a big gap exists between the Selecao and Three Lions. He said (via GOAL):

"About Brazil and England, we don’t necessarily feel that there is a big, big gap. The last time Brazil won a tournament was fewer years ago than when England won a tournament. We could say there is a gap. But Brazil will always have big, big players and a big team. England as well."

"I think they have a lot of players that I think the Brazilian fans like. It is more the flair players - players like Rashford and Saka. We respect them and we know it is going to be a tough game but we are ready and we know what we are capable of. We want to win the game. We are Brazil. We always want to win everything.”

Andreas Pereira will expect to feature for Brazil in the game against England and add to his one international appearance for his country. The midfielder has been in fine form for Fulham this season, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in 36 appearances.

Kobbie Mainoo set for England debut against Brazil

Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo is set to make his debut for the Three Lions following his call-up for this month's internationals. The 18-year-old was a late addition to the squad, earning a reward for his impressive season.

Mainoo had previously been invited to the U-21 squad to face Azerbaijan and Luxembourg this month, only to be promoted to the senior side by Gareth Southgate. The youngster has featured in each of the Red Devils' last 16 games across all competitions.

The match between England and Brazil will feature a number of high-profile youngsters looking to make a name for themselves. Mainoo will be joined by Brazil's Lucas Beraldo, Savinho, Endrick and several other young stars.