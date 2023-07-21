“We don’t play friendly games” – Erik ten Hag issues warning as Manchester United prepare to face Arsenal in pre-season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has issued a warning to PL club side Arsenal, as both teams prepare to face each other in their upcoming pre-season fixture.

Ten Hag has placed a huge relevance to the clash against the Gunners tomorrow (July 22), despite it being just a friendly game.

Like Arsenal, Manchester United are currently having their summer pre-season preparation in the US, with both sides already playing two games each.

Their upcoming pre-season clash at The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, could rekindle the rivalry both PL clubs had last season, during the 2022-23 football season.

Both teams faced each other twice in the league last season, with each side winning a game each. Manchester United handed Arsenal their first defeat of the 2022-23 football campaign in September, courtesy of a 3-1 scoreline.

Mikel Arteta's side, however, did get their own pound of revenge in the reverse fixture, as they secured a hard fought 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Both sides have added reinforcements ahead of the new season, having made a couple of decent signings in the ongoing transfer window.

United have secured the services of Mason Mount and Andre Onana from Chelsea and Inter Milan respectively. Arsenal, on the other hand, have signed the trio of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice. The former West Ham captain, Rice, cost the Gooners a British record transfer fee of £105 million.

Ahead of the friendly clash tomorrow, Ten Hag said, when quizzed about the about his side playing Arsenal, he said as per Manchester Evening news:

"We don’t play friendly games.”

It will be interesting to see which of the two sides will eventually come out top, when they face each other at the MetLife Stadium.

Manchester United manager speaks about Bruno Fernandes' captaincy

Ten Hag has confirmed Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes will wear the captain's armband for his club next season. The Portuguese will now succeed Harry Maguire who was stripped of the captaincy.

Maguire made the announcement that he will no longer captain the Red Devils following conversations with Manchester United head coach Ten Hag.

Speaking ahead of his club's pre-season clash against Arsenal, ten Hag once again confirmed that Fernandes will be the man to now lead Manchester United as team caption. He, however, did stress that he expects the side to have a team of leaders across his squad. Via Manchester Eveningnews, he said,

"Across our squad we have more leaders. You need a team of leaders, team players, specialists and motivational players. All those areas you have to cover. I'm happy we have more than one leader. Bruno will wear the band but he will get support from others.