“We don’t talk because we’re not close friends” – Former Arsenal midfielder claims KSI has yet to pay him money for YouTube collaboration

Former Arsenal midfield dynamo Emmanuel Frimpong has revealed an unpaid collaboration with internet phenomenon KSI.

Once sharing the screen on the YouTuber's stage to play FIFA—now rechristened as EA Sports FC—Frimpong expressed disappointment about the financial aspects of their partnership.

The conversation came to light when Frimpong opened up to BettingSites.co.uk, reminiscing (via The Sun):

"I did make videos with KSI around 12 years ago, when he was coming up in the YouTube scene, and now he’s done very well for himself. We don’t talk because we’re not close friends but follow each other on social media because we have previously worked together."

He added that he believes KSI would probably respond to him if he reached out, despite the lack of a close friendship:

"If I did message him, I think he would be humble enough to message me back, but we have nothing to talk about! I congratulate him and wish him even more success because what he’s done and where he has come from is amazing."

The streamer has morphed from a YouTuber to a multifaceted entertainer, boasting a robust fan following. With a digital empire that includes over 40 million YouTube subscribers and roughly 34 million followers across other social media platforms, his estimated net worth sits at an eye-watering £20 million.

Amidst KSI's flourishing career, the former Arsenal man shed light on an unsettled issue regarding payments for playing FIFA together on YouTube:

"KSI didn’t pay me for the last couple of FIFA videos I did with him years ago, so I might have to give him a message and ask for it now! I always looked to work with people who were talented like him, but I don’t think we can have another round of FIFA because he’s moved on from that type of content."

Frimpong hung up his boots in 2018 following a series of loan stints at Charlton, Fulham, and Barnsley and a career marked by persistent knee injuries. He left the Gunners in 2014 after making 16 first-team appearances.

On the flip side, the YouTuber, who catapulted to fame from his bedroom, has ventured beyond gaming. He has plunged into diverse fields, including music production, movies, celebrity boxing matches, and even a hydration business called PRIME Hydration.

KSI revels in Arsenal's last-minute win against Manchester United and taunts iShowSpeed

In a climactic ending at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal clinched a 3-1 victory against Manchester United this past Sunday, September 3. According to the Independent, while the players were the center of attention on the pitch, YouTuber KSI found a moment to shine off it.

Reveling in the Gunners' late-game heroics, the YouTuber didn't miss the opportunity to celebrate exuberantly, especially in the face of fellow content creator IShowSpeed. The latter happens to be a dedicated Manchester United supporter.

Arsenal found themselves in a precarious 1-0 deficit early on, setting the stage for what would become a memorable comeback.

Manchester United enthusiast iShowSpeed tried to rile up his friend at various points throughout the game, but it was the British internet sensation who had the last laugh.