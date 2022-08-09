"We don’t want knee-jerk reactions" - Liverpool legend fires transfer warning to Jurgen Klopp amid injury crisis 

Former Liverpool defender Phil Thompson has warned the Reds over a 'knee-jerk' reaction to solving their midfield woes in the last few days of the summer transfer window. He also labeled the current midfield option available to Jurgen Klopp 'a bit light' compared to their rivals in the Premier League.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch BREAKING: Thiago is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks by the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fulham. BREAKING: Thiago is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks by the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fulham. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic] 🚨 BREAKING: Thiago is set to be sidelined for up to six weeks by the hamstring injury he suffered in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Fulham. #lfc [james pearce - the athletic]

The Reds lost Thiago Alcantara to a hamstring injury in their 2-2 draw against Fulham on Saturday (August 6). The Spain international limped off early in the second half of the game and has been ruled out for at least six weeks following scans after the injury, as reported by The Athletic.

Thiago's injury has set up alarm bells ringing in Klopp's mind, who has already lost Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to injuries and illness. Considering the number of injuries this early into the new season, Phil Thompson has warned the club's manager to tread cautiously in solving problems and not make a decision in haste.

Speaking on the Off the Ball show, the former Reds defender said Thiago's injury will have an impact on the club's midfield quality and asked Klopp to prepare well for the next few games. He said:

“As you’ve seen, the way our football club is run, we like to plan. We don’t want knee-jerk reactions to it. We had to do it when we lost all our centre-backs, there had to be movements and we ended up going with the two young lads.''

Thompson added:

“You look at the midfield; the Ox is out, Naby should be fit by next Monday - I think that'll be alright - but Thiago is a big miss. I think he's an absolutely superb player, brings so much more. We have a good blend with Fabinho, with Henderson and his energy, with Thiago and his creativity. He is just superb.

“For him to get injured in your first game, you just go ‘wow’, and then Curtis Jones is injured. So we are a bit light in there but where do we put Carvalho? Where do we put Harvey Elliott? Are they strikers, wide ones or are they midfield players?"

Liverpool's injury problems need instant solution else the entire season could get derailed

Liverpool need an instant solution to the scores of injuries that they have with just one week into the new Premier League season. The club could make a few desperate attempts to sign players in the last few days of the summer transfer window to strengthen their midfield.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC #lfc liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… Full list of games Thiago could miss as Liverpool injury timescale emerges Full list of games Thiago could miss as Liverpool injury timescale emerges 📅 #lfc liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

However, Jurgen Klopp has denied signing any new players in the last few days of the transfer window despite facing several injuries to his players.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City began the new season with a win, while Liverpool had to remain content with a draw in the season opener. For Liverpool, the season could get derailed if injury woes remain persistent without much done to solve them.

