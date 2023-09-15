"We are doomed", "I'm done this weekend" - Manchester United fans react as star set to miss Brighton clash with injury issue

Sofyan Amrabat has been ruled out of Manchester United's encounter with Brighton & Hove Albion tomorrow (September 16).

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag confirmed the news during his pre-match press conference. He said (via UtdPlug):

“Amrabat, he came back unfortunately with the injury, so he will not be available for tomorrow.”

It's more bad news for Manchester United who are dealing with several issues with their squad. Jadon Sancho and Antony's off-the-field problems mean they are not part of the first team as things stand.

Meanwhile, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo, and Mason Mount are also all sidelined with injuries. There was hope that Amrabat could make his debut against high-flying Brighton but that won't happen.

Amrabat arrived at Old Trafford on transfer deadline day, joining from Serie A side Fiorentina on a season-long loan. Manchester United paid an £8.5 million loan fee and have the option to buy the midfielder for £21.4 million.

The 27-year-old joined at a time when there were huge question marks over Ten Hag's midfield. Casemiro has looked vulnerable and in need of help defensively with opposition overwhelming the Brazilian in transition.

However, there was talk of Amrabat nursing a back issue after completing his medical with the Red Devils. He pulled out of Morocco's matches during this past week's international break. His national team manager Walid Regragui explained his withdrawal (via 90min):

"Sofyan Amrabat felt something. We let him go as a precaution because he has just started his new adventure with Manchester United."

Amrabat is regarded as one of the dependable midfielders in European football and he came off a fine season with both Fiorentina and Morocco. He starred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the Atlas Lions as they became the first African nation to reach the tournament's semifinals.

The versatile midfielder who can play as a holding midfielder and box-to-box also made 49 appearances across competitions for Viola. He bagged one assist and was part of the side that finished runners-up in both the UEFA Europa Conference League and the Coppa Italia.

Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof will be available for Manchester United against Brighton

There is some good news for Manchester United fans regarding Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof as both are fit to face Brighton. The defensive duo were subbed off in Ten Hag's Reds 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3.

Martinez went down in the second half of the loss at the Emirates with a foot injury. He didn't play in either of Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying wins over Bolivia and Ecuador.

However, he's been ruled fit to face Brighton as has his defensive partner Lindelof, per Manchester Evening News. The Swede captained his national team in Euro 2024 qualifiers against Austria and Estonia.

Their availability is a boost given the injury curse that has hit Old Trafford as of late. Manchester United suffered defeats to the Seagulls both home and away last season and Robert De Zerbi's men have made a strong start to the season.