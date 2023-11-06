"We don't have any doubts" - Carlo Ancelotti names 2 Real Madrid attackers who will outscore Jude Bellingham this season

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has backed Vinicius Jr. and Rodrgyo Goes to score more goals than Jude Bellingham this season.

Los Blancos signed Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for €103 million in the summer and he has been in sensational form. He has scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 14 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Joselu, who arrived on loan from Espanyol in the summer, has registered five goals and two assists.

Bellingham and Joselu have helped the Spanish giants deal with the departure of Karim Benzema and the underwhelming form of Vinicius and Rodrygo. The two Brazilian wingers have combined for just five goals and three assists across competitions.

However, Ancelotti has backed the duo to find their form again and said ahead of Real Madrid's clash against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, November 5 (via ESPN):

"I think Rodrygo and Vinícius are going to score more goals during the season. They'll score more than Bellingham and Joselu. We don't have any doubts about that."

He added:

"The important thing is that when [Vinícius and Rodrygo] aren't there, Bellingham and Joselu are. They've done very well in this first part [of the season]. But Rodrygo and Vinícius will score again, no problem. There's no hurry."

Unfortunately, neither of them could get on the scoresheet on Sunday as Real Madrid played out a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano at home in La Liga.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's draw against Rayo Vallecano

Los Blancos hosted Rayo Vallecano on Sunday on the back of an excellent 2-1 win at Barcelona in the El Clasico last weekend. With their visitors having just four wins in 11 games, Real Madrid were expected to win but failed to do so.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had 64% possession and 22 attempts on goal with five being on target as compared to Rayo Vallecano's four attempts with none on target. But they failed to break the deadlock.

After the game, Ancelotti wasn't too fussed about the draw and explained that his side didn't score but he was still happy with the performance (via Managing Madrid):

“In some games we’ve maybe won without deserving to and here we deserved to win but didn’t. I can be sad when we win but don’t play well and other times I can be happy when we play well but don’t win.”

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, two points behind leaders Girona. They will next host FC Braga in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 8.