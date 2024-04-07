"We have dropped seven points in one week" - Erik ten Hag slams Manchester United stars for making 'stupid mistakes' in 2-2 Liverpool draw

Following the 2-2 home draw with Liverpool, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has bemoaned bemoaned squandering three straight winning positions in the Premier League over the last seven days.

On Sunday (April 7), the Red Devils failed to beat their arch-rivals, failing to hold on to a lead for the third straight league game, having also done so in the 1-1 draw at Brentford and the 4-3 midweek defeat at Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's side drew first blood in the 23rd minute through Luis Diaz. United captain Bruno Fernandes struck a fine equaliser after the break as United drew parity against the run of play. Midway through the first half, Kobbie Mainoo's sensational curler put the Red Devils into the lead.

However, Mohamed Salah struck for Liverpool from the spot six minutes from time as the four-goal thriller ended all square. Reflecting on the triple setback, Ten Hag said (as per Metro):

“On one side I am disappointed that we have dropped seven points in one week after being in winning positions, but we have to blame ourselves for making stupid mistakes.

“There are also some poor decisions and not every time the same player. Still we have to improve and the sooner the better. On the other side, I am very proud. You see how we are improving and the potential of this squad is amazing - I am proud.

The Dutchman added:

"In decisive areas we were losing battles especially with young players we were not confident to win them (duels). We encouraged in the second half to do better, and they stepped up.”

United are sixth in the standings with 49 points from 31 games, 22 behind the leading pair of Arsenal and Liverpool.

What's next for Manchester United after Liverpool loss?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely disappointing season. With a top-two spot now beyond reach, Ten Hag's side are battling to finish in the top-four and return to the UEFA Champions League.

Trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur (60) by 11 points, United will look to snap a three-game winless league run when they visit Bournemouth on Saturday (April 13).

Earlier this season, the Red Devils bowed out of Europe after finishing a dismal fourth in their Champions League group. Their EFL Cup title defence also ended early, but they're into the FA Cup semifinals, where they play Championship side Coventry City on April 21.

