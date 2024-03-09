“We could have easily scored 3 or 4 goals” - Erik ten Hag reacts after Manchester United's 2-0 win over Everton

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag felt his side could've scored more goals during their 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 9.

One penalty each by Bruno Fernandes (12') and Marcus Rashford (36') in the first half was enough to see off the Toffees as the Red Devils returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

Ten Hag wasn't entirely convinced with his side's performance, as he admitted that they could've scored more goals. Speaking to the press after the match, the Dutch manager said (via @centredevils on X):

“We could have easily scored 3 or 4 goals.”

The Red Devils finished the game with eight shots on target from 15 attempted, but lacked the cutting edge to make their attacking firepower count. Nonetheless, the hosts also kept a clean sheet despite conceding six shots on target (out of 23) in the match, all of which were saved by Andre Onana.

Ten Hag praised his team for their defense, saying:

“We defended very well. If you see the xG it’s much higher than Everton.”

Everton saw plenty of goalmouth action, keeping United defenders busy with their attacking intent, but couldn't find the killer pass or shot to make them count. Lewis Dobbin had a great opportunity to pull one back for the visitors in the 68th minute, but he blasted his effort high and wide.

With the victory, Manchester United remained in sixth place with 47 points from 28 games, whereas Everton are down in 16th with 25 points, just four clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United must find their attacking boots

Manchester United may have won the match, but it was far from their best performance, at least from an attacking standpoint. Even with eight shots on target, both their goals tonight came from the penalty spot.

Overall, the side has managed only 39 goals from 28 games in the Premier League this season. For context, it's the lowest of all sides residing within the top 12 places on the table, and as much as what 15th-placed Brentford have accrued.

Courtesy of a stronger defense, United are in sixth position, but will have to do better to climb within the top four, which they are currently trailing by eight points.